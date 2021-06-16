Patrys Limited Announces Publication of PAT-DX1 Preclinical Data in JCI - Insight

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Patrys Limited Announces Publication of PAT-DX1 Preclinical Data in JCI - Insight

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Patrys+Limited (

ASX:PAB, Financial), a therapeutic antibody development company, has announced the publication of preclinical data for its therapeutic antibody candidate PAT-DX1 in The Journal of Clinical Investigation—Insight. Patrys is developing PAT-DX1 for use in DDR-deficient cancers, including a range of primary brain cancers and metastases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005355/en/

5097581_Hansen_JCI.jpg

The antibody PAT-DX1 acts by a unique mechanism to cross the blood brain barrier and kill brain cancer cells and metastases, reducing tumor size and increasing survival. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PAT-DX1 is a cell-penetrating autoantibody that localizes into live cell nuclei, inhibits DNA repair, and is synthetically lethal to cancer cells with defects in DNA damage repair (DDR) processes.

Researchers led by Dr James Hansen of the Yale School of Medicine found that the transporter ENT2 facilitates both brain endothelial cell penetration and crossing of the blood brain barrier (BBB) by PAT-DX1. Efficacy studies conducted in three mouse models of human cancer showed that PAT-DX1 is able to cross the BBB and suppress both orthotopic glioblastoma and metastatic triple negative breast cancer. The suppression of glioblastoma growth or brain metastasis resulted in statistically significant survival benefits.

Most antibodies are unable to cross either cell membranes or the BBB which limits their use for applications such as treating cancers in the brain and intracellular targeting of therapeutic payloads. Patrys believes the unique ability of PAT-DX1 and other deoxymabs to be transported intact across cell membranes and the BBB has potential to provide much-needed, new therapeutic options for the treatment of cancers located in the brain.

Patrys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr. James Campbell said: “We continue to be impressed with the robust scientific evidence and rationale that is backing the development of our deoxymab drug platform. Glioblastoma and TNBC brain metastases are very difficult to treat, and the prognosis for patients with these cancers is generally poor. We are excited by the potential that PAT-DX1 shows in animal models of these cancers and are on track for the first-in-human study of our lead deoxymab asset, PAT-DX1, in mid 2022.”

About Patrys Limited

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Patrys (

ASX:PAB, Financial) is focused on the development of its deoxymab platform of cell-penetrating antibodies as therapies for a range of different cancers. More information can be found at www.patrys.com.

For more information about Patrys, please visit www.patrys.com and follow us on Twitter (@PatrysLtd) and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210616005355r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005355/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment