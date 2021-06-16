EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NAS:EYPT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $9.51 per share and the market cap of $273.3 million, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock is estimated to be possible value trap. GF Value for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock might be a value trap is because EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an Altman Z-score of -1.16, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.44, which is worse than 68% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is poor. This is the debt and cash of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 1 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $34.3 million and loss of $2.87 a share. Its operating margin is -107.32%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’s ROIC was -97.56, while its WACC came in at 10.68. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is shown below:

In short, The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NAS:EYPT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

