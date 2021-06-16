Logo
ChromaDex Shares Research Findings from the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™)

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced the results of four recently published preclinical studies, highlighting new findings for its patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) healthy aging nutrient.

Through the industry-leading ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™), ChromaDex provides its patented NR ingredient, Niagen®, technological and scientific expertise to research institutions and universities at no cost. ChromaDex continues to support NAD+ research through CERP and has developed a global community of esteemed researchers exploring the potential impact of nicotinamide riboside and NAD+ on health. The program has amassed over 225 research agreements which have resulted in 12 published clinical studies and 66 published preclinical studies.

“The body of clinical and preclinical evidence supporting the impact of nicotinamide riboside and NAD+ elevation on a variety of health outcomes continues to grow at a rapid pace,” says Dr. Andrew Shao, ChromaDex Senior Vice President of Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. “We look forward to additional studies on NR to build upon the existing foundation of evidence.”

A first-of-its-kind preclinical study found that NR administration prevented the loss of bone mass in aging mice. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and the results were published in the journal Aging+and+Mechanisms+of+Disease, part of Nature Partner Journals. This was the first study to investigate and demonstrate a beneficial impact of NR on bone health, by exploring how the Sirt1/FoxO/β-catenin gene pathway in bone stem cells changes with aging.

In another novel preclinical study, NR restored youthful metabolic capacity of aged hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and shifted the cellular composition of aged bone marrow back towards that of young mice. The study was conducted by researchers at the Australian Regenerative Medicine Institute (ARMI) at Monash University and the results were published in %3Ci%3ENature+Communications%3C%2Fi%3E. This was the first study to explore and reveal the potential benefits of NR on blood stem cell health in aged mice. More research is needed to determine whether NR supplementation may help counteract such age-associated changes in humans.

A new preclinical study suggests boosting NAD+ helps reduce neuroinflammation in mice. The study was conducted by researchers at Kanazawa University in Japan and the results were published in the Journal+of+Neurochemistry. The findings reinforce previous data from earlier preclinical studies demonstrating the enzyme CD38 depletes NAD+ levels and deletion of CD38 may help reduce neuroinflammation. Importantly, this study showed boosting NAD+ levels both through inhibition of CD38 and supplementation of NR directly suppressed neuroinflammation in the brain.

Finally, a new in vitro study demonstrated that NR reduced the harmful effects of alcohol on macrophages. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Connecticut and the results were published in Laboratory+Investigation. Consistent with previous studies, NR increased NAD+ and SIRT1 expression, thereby resulting in a significant decrease in alcohol-induced inflammation and oxidative stress.

ChromaDex has invested over $35 million in investigating, manufacturing and offering NR in the form of Niagen® and has secured more than 20 patents. ChromaDex has demonstrated the safety and/or efficacy of Niagen® in 12 published human trials (and nearly 40 additional ongoing studies further evaluating its safety and efficacy) and has achieved government regulatory acceptance in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Australia.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside) visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210616005185r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005185/en/

