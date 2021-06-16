Logo
Travel is Back! Tripadvisor Plus Membership Officially Launches in the U.S. to Unlock Endless Savings on Hotels, Experiences, Rental Cars & Flights

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Consumers are Ready to Explore the World Again with New $99/year Travel Subscription

PR Newswire

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 16, 2021

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the tourism rebound in the United States, Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, today announced the launch of Tripadvisor Plus, a new annual subscription that promises to help members become better travelers by saving them money so they can get more from their trips -- more experiences, more memories, more travel.

Tripadvisor_Logo.jpg

The subscription is currently available in the United States with new benefits and added-value rewards as tourism continues to recover, globally.

For just $99 per year, Tripadvisor Plus unlocks endless travel savings with one simple membership:

  • Member-only prices and perks on hundreds of thousands of hotels around the world with an average of $350 savings per stay. This means most members save more than the annual subscription fee on their very first trip, and still save plenty more that they can use to make their trip even better
  • Savings on nearly 400,000 bookable experiences on Tripadvisor, including tickets, tours and attractions
  • Access to rental car savings and elite benefits from Hertz
  • Personalized travel advice from Trip insiders via Tripadvisor Text
  • Additional added-value benefits along members' travel journey, like flight deal alerts

Travelers Want More Value on Vacation
According to recent Tripadvisor research, nearly three-quarters (74%) of vaccinated U.S. travelers intend to take a summer vacation this year. While more than half (52%) expect to travel domestically, nearly a quarter (22%) expect to venture abroad.

These same travelers are looking to "up-level" their travel experiences and maximize value on their trip. However, "value" can mean something different to every traveler. We all care about saving money, but in travel, saving money isn't about keeping cash in your bank account; it's about spending where it matters. It's not about the lowest price or biggest discount; it's about the best value on your terms.

"As a company, we've always believed that travel brings out the best in us, and if the last 15 months have taught us anything, we need it more than ever. That's why we created Tripadvisor Plus — a program that helps members become better travelers by saving them money so they can get more out of every trip they take. More experiences, more memories, more travel, more human connection," said Lindsay Nelson, chief experience and brand officer for Tripadvisor. "Tripadvisor Plus has your back by unlocking choice, so you can save more to spend more on what you've been missing, whether a quick weekend away or a postponed honeymoon."

New Partnership Program to Feature Hertz Car Rental
In partnership with Hertz, Tripadvisor Plus members will be able to get sizable discounts off Hertz base rates and off Dollar Car Rental base rates. Tripadvisor Plus members will also receive a complimentary year of Hertz Five Star elite status, which enables drivers to skip the counter, earn points toward free rentals, access one-class upgrades (subject to availability), and receive priority service through a designated Five Star section at many airport locations, where elite members can pick out a car from the available selection that day. Additional benefits include waived Young Renter fee, free car/child seat rentals and extended Hertz counter hours in case of a flight delay.***

Through this partnership, Hertz will become a Tripadvisor Plus distribution partner, offering Tripadvisor Plus subscriptions to its customers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Tripadvisor to offer Plus members Five Star elite status, car rental savings and other exclusive benefits that will enhance their travels," said Laura Smith, executive vice president of sales, marketing and customer experience for Hertz. "Now more than ever, customers want a safe, fast and easy rental experience, and we're committed to delivering on those expectations, and more, for Tripadvisor Plus members."

About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 887 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2021
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

*** Hertz discounts apply to pay later base rates. Taxes and fees excluded. Terms and restrictions apply.

TRIP-G

favicon.png?sn=NE12410&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-is-back-tripadvisor-plus-membership-officially-launches-in-the-us-to-unlock-endless-savings-on-hotels-experiences-rental-cars--flights-301313435.html

SOURCE Tripadvisor

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE12410&Transmission_Id=202106160602PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE12410&DateId=20210616
