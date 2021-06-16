­ Broadridge Further Strengthens its Capital Markets Team with the Addition of Ray Tierney

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

­ Broadridge Further Strengthens its Capital Markets Team with the Addition of Ray Tierney

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Industry veteran to lead front-office trading solutions

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to invest in its Capital Markets business,Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.(

NYSE:BR, Financial), a global Fintech leader, today announced that it has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Fintech and financial services veteran Ray Tierney as President of Itiviti. With extensive experience on both the sell-side and buy-side, Tierney will be responsible for the management and growth of Broadridge's front-office OEMS and Connectivity solutions with its recently completed acquisition of Itiviti.

"Ray is a proven industry leader and the perfect person to build out, scale and drive sustainable global growth as he oversees the extension of our capabilities into the front office and the deepening of our multi-asset class solutions," said Tim Gokey, Broadridge's Chief Executive Officer. "Ray's addition to our leadership team represents another important step in our continued journey to grow our capital markets franchise and capitalize on the significant opportunity to serve our clients' full trade life cycle from order to settlement."

Tierney brings 35 years of capital markets experience to Broadridge. Having most recently served as Global CEO of Trading Solutions at Bloomberg LP, he led the design, development, and operations of the firm's global multi-asset, buy- and sell-side order management system. Tierney previously served as CEO and President of Bloomberg Tradebook LLC, and spent 18 years at Morgan Stanley, overseeing distribution teams in the securities division and as Global Head of Trading and Execution in the investment management division.

Rob Mackay, CEO of Itiviti since 2019, will assume a role as Senior Advisor.

"I am proud of the milestones Itiviti achieved over the last few years, capped off by the Broadridge acquisition," Mackay said. "Ray is the ideal leader to continue to grow and scale the business, leveraging his wealth of capital markets experience to take the team and business to the next level."

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
(516) 472-5129

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
(212) 918-6966

BR_Ray_Tierney.jpg

broadridge_financial_solutions.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY12833&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-broadridge-further-strengthens-its-capital-markets-team-with-the-addition-of-ray-tierney-301313522.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY12833&Transmission_Id=202106160700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY12833&DateId=20210616
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment