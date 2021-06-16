4Front Ventures Corp. Makes $75,000 Contribution to Elk Grove Village, Illinois to Support Local Community and Its Health and Wellness Initiatives

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced it will contribute $75,000 to the Village of Elk Grove ("Elk Grove Village"), Illinois and three local community programs to support the Chicagoland community's health and wellness initiatives.

As part of the Company's development and operating agreement for its 94,000-square-foot cultivation and manufacturing facility located in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, 4Front will present a $75,000 check to Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig B. Johnson during the Village Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT. 4Front's generous contribution will include $30,000 to support the Elk Grove Village's community events and outreach efforts, as well as $15,000 each to support the following organizations and programs:





Elk Grove Village Cares Program ("EGV Cares")": This community-based strategy is focused on: tackling opioid addiction; helping those in need; and making Elk Grove Village a stronger, safer and healthier community. EGV Cares aims to make it easier for those suffering from addiction to access and remain in treatment, to strengthen the community support network, to eradicate the stigma of opioid addiction and to save lives by placing Narcan, and overdose-reversing medication, in public.

Elk Grove Village Police Drug Education : The Elk Grove Village Police Department Crime Prevention Unit is committed to establishing positive community relations through development, implementation, and perpetuation of comprehensive proactive crime prevention programs. Chief among the unit's drug education efforts is a partnership with the DARE America program to provide drug resistance education to middle school students. The curriculum puts a strong emphasis on being responsible and safe, as well as good decision-making, critical thinking, and understanding risks and consequences.

Kenneth Young Youth Center ("KYC"): KYC Clin­i­cal Sub­stance Use Pre­ven­tion and Recov­ery Services pro­vide clin­i­cal treat­ment inter­ven­tions to peo­ple strug­gling with a wide range of sub­stance use prob­lems and dis­or­ders. The KYC Com­mu­ni­ty Col­lab­o­ra­tion and Pub­lic Resource Devel­op­mentTeam pro­motes healthy choic­es for youth through edu­ca­tion and aware­ness of health issues, com­mu­ni­ty col­lab­o­ra­tion and evi­dence-based pro­grams that sup­port sub­stance abuse prevention.

"The Village's community events and outreach are the lifeblood of our community--they keep neighbors connected to each other and give expression to our common values. It is through these connections and values that we affirm our commitment to supporting the health of our neighborhoods and future," said Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig B. Johnson. "I want to thank 4Front for their generous donation, which will help us expand the reach of our village's life-changing initiatives while strengthening our community for the better."

"4Front is honored to step forward and support Mayor Johnson's vision for a stronger, more compassionate community," said 4Front Director of Operations Joe Epperson. "Community programs like these make a positive impact on communities by fundamentally changing the lives of individuals and their families for the better. Taking a 'paying it forward' approach has always been part of our culture and DNA at 4Front, and we look forward to continuing to make a meaningful impact in the vibrant communities we serve across the country."

For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ and https://missiondispensaries.com/ .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp . ("4Front" of the "Company") (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and nearly 2,000 unique product lines, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

