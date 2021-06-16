Logo
MJ Harvest, Inc., Drives Business Growth Through Successful Online Contest Awarding Winner with a Track Day with 1986 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Randy Lanier at Sebring International Speedway

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today the winner of the national contest sponsored by its online sales division ProCannaGrow.com. The winner, a resident of Florida, has won a once-in-a-lifetime full-day experience with racing legend and prodigy Randy Lanier at Sebring International Speedway. Mr. Lanier had a decade long successful racing career and was the 1986 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year. Randy was the only rookie to finish the race that year. Mr. Lanier's life story, including his federal conviction for marijuana smuggling in the 1980's, has been featured in stories in Sports Illustrated, Bloomberg and Netflix. Mr. Lanier was also the star of the critically acclaimed podcast "Smoked" sponsored by the Miami Herald. image.jpeg

Racing legend Randy Lanier pictured above

The contest was sponsored by MJHI's ProCannaGrow.com online store which specializes in selling nutrients, natural pesticides and harvest equipment for the cannabis and hemp industries. With a current focus on harvest equipment and nutrients, the products sold at the ProCannaGrow online store help growers achieve higher crop yields. The ProCannaGrow online store features 62 different products, including the Debudder Lid and the Debudder Edge as well as Kalix and NPK soil additive products. The Debudder products are owned by MJHI and are sold through the MJHI online store at www.procannagro.com, as well as through retailers and wholesalers nationwide.

According to New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics and business intelligence for the cannabis industry, total sales of cannabis in states that have legalized cannabis for medical or adult use, is expected to reach $30 billion by 2025. The cannabis industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 25% for the next 5 years, and this growth will drive continuing demand for the nutrients, natural pesticides and the other products sold at procannagrow.com.

As previously announced, MJHI, through its growing relationship with PPK Investment Group Inc. ("PPK") is participating in a comprehensive cannabis joint venture agreement with FSST Pharms LLC which is wholly owned by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of Flandreau, South Dakota. MJHI currently owns 10% of PPK with options to acquire 100% of PPK Investment Group at any time prior to March 31, 2023 provided any increase can then be accomplished in accordance with Oklahoma law.

Patrick Bilton, Chief Executive Officer of MJ Harvest, Inc. stated, "We would like to thank Randy for working with us to create this successful national contest. As a result of the contest, we continue to build our network of cannabis distributors, retailers and consumers. As a professional race car driver, Randy's life was all about speed. The featured products at ProCannaGrow's online store are all about speeding up the harvesting process for cannabis growers. We are thrilled with the results of the contest."

Mr. Bilton added, "As we grow our business, we will continue to create innovative programs that connect our company to consumers. We congratulate the winner, thank Randy, and will look forward to working with him in the future."

MJHI is currently preparing initial filing documents on a Regulation A offering to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to 10,000,000 to further expand the equity ownership of PPK, build synergies between MJHI and PPK, and expand the business into new and rapidly growing markets. PPK is currently operating in Oklahoma, is in the process of expanding into Arizona and South Dakota and has several other expansion opportunities in various other markets, including California.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:
MJ Harvest, Inc.
9205 West Russell Rd., Ste. 240
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Telephone: 954.519.3115
[email protected]
@HARVESTMJ

SOURCE: MJ Harvest, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651883/MJ-Harvest-Inc-Drives-Business-Growth-Through-Successful-Online-Contest-Awarding-Winner-with-a-Track-Day-with-1986-Indianapolis-500-Rookie-of-the-Year-Randy-Lanier-at-Sebring-International-Speedway

img.ashx?id=651883

