Kuwait Oil Company Selects Halliburton for Digital Transformation Projects

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it received a contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), a world leader in digital transformation, to expand KOC’s digital transformation journey by implementing solutions to maximize operational efficiency and increase production. The scope applies to all Kuwait fields including West Kuwait, South and East Kuwait, and Heavy Oil, complementing a recently awarded contract for similar services in North Kuwait.

Halliburton will collaborate with KOC to accelerate their data-to-decisions cycle by implementing automated work processes and digital twins across KOC’s major assets. The solutions will leverage DecisionSpace® 365, Halliburton’s cloud-based subscription service for E&P applications, to automate work processes to accurately plan, forecast, and optimize production throughout the KOC portfolio. Built on an open architecture, the service integrates Halliburton and third-party technologies to enhance operational performance and increase ultimate recovery.

“This award signifies our strong relationship with KOC as we collaborate and innovate across their company-wide digital transformation initiatives,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting. “This contract further demonstrates Halliburton’s strategic priority to accelerate the adoption of our digital services. Our software and consulting services will support KOC to optimize their assets, reduce production costs and increase recovery.”

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210616005060r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005060/en/

