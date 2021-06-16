ProBility Media Corp. Announces Intention to Become Current and Provides Company Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ProBility Media Corp. Announces Intention to Become Current and Provides Company Update

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / ProBility Media Corp. (OTC PINK:PBYA) today announces that it is making efforts to become current with its filing obligations pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rule 15c-211 and OTC Markets Group Inc. Reporting Guidelines prior to Sept. 28, 2021.

The Company specifically plans to file with the OTC Markets its Annual Disclosure Report for the years ended 2020 and 2021 as well as any Quarterly Disclosure Reports as they become due. The Company's fiscal year end is May 31.

Going forward, the Company plans to file all reports required of it in order to remain current in its reporting obligations under federal securities law. The Company's disclosure reports can be found on the OTC Markets website under the symbol "PBYA".

The Company last reported to shareholders in February 2019. That report indicated the significant challenges that lay ahead for the Company, which included addressing the Company's outstanding debt and operating losses.

Since that time, the Company has been working to settle its debts, eliminate nonperforming divisions, reduce its overhead and steer the Company in a direction that management believes will result in a cash flow positive revenue position.

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an education company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades. Through its divisions One Exam Prep, LLC, North American Crane Bureau Group Inc. and Disco Learning Media Inc., ProBility is aiming to become the first nationwide company addressing test prep, training and education for vocational trades.

For more information, visit http://www.ProBilityMedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE: ProBility Media Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651923/ProBility-Media-Corp-Announces-Intention-to-Become-Current-and-Provides-Company-Update

img.ashx?id=651923

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment