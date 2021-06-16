AI/ML's Health Gauge Advances Cooperation with ST Innovations

Study in Support of FDA 510k Medical Device Clearance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML) (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Health Gauge, has partnered with the University of Alberta's ST Innovations regarding Neural Network data set validation work in support of Health Gauge's FDA 510k and Health Canada submission processes for clearance as a Class 2 medical device. Additionally, this collaboration is designed to help refine and optimize the overall accuracy of Health Gauge's latest wearable device (smart watch), The Phoenix, for blood pressure (BP), O2, and other predictive data relating to a patient's physiological information.

The workflow process with ST Innovations is designed to enhance Health Gauge's data sets for artificial intelligence training by monitoring a number of research volunteers, with the primary objective of the study being the validation of The Phoenix against conventional data collection methods for blood pressure (cuff), photoplethysmography (PPG), spO2, heart rate using a single‐lead ECG, and systemic temperature using an ear thermometer.

"This is significant work in that it helps create an even more robust and intuitive product," said Randy Duguay, CEO of Health Gauge. "An aggregated data set is the foundation for our AI/ML platform, as there is a direct correlation between an increase in the number of data sets and improved accuracy of the product, which benefits our HG Phoenix customers and enhances the possibility for improved health outcomes."

ST Innovations, the business arm of the University of Alberta's SMART Network, is Alberta's leading R&D services organization, connecting entrepreneurs with world-class researchers in support of the latest innovation and R&D. Combining a leading research network, specialized equipment and market insights, ST Innovations is a health technology development center focused on accelerating innovative health ideas at every stage by providing customized services which identify and remove barriers to the health innovation development process. (https://stinnovations.ca/)

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or [email protected].

Presentations:

Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

Health Gauge is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The Service is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you have, or suspect you have, a medical condition, consult your doctor before using the Service, starting an exercise program, or changing your diet.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of competition by other industry players, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals and the ability to raise additional capital as may be needed in the future. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/651837/AIMLs-Health-Gauge-Advances-Cooperation-with-ST-Innovations



