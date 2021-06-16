Novocure Initiates Usability Study for Flexible Torso Array

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has advanced a new, flexible torso array into a clinical usability study. The updated array will be tested by patients and their caregivers at four clinical sites in Europe.

Novocure designed the array to improve patient comfort for all torso and abdominal indications. The new, flexible design is intended to improve skin adhesion, to increase degrees-of-motion, and potentially to reduce skin irritation. Novocure plans to conclude the usability study in the third quarter of 2021 and will identify the preferred regulatory pathway to bring the updated, flexible array to patients as soon as possible.

“Investments in product development are core to our mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer,” said Frank Leonard, Novocure’s Chief Development Officer. “Our investment in the flexible array reflects our commitment to increase the ease-of-use of our products and to help patients increase their time-on-therapy and quality-of-life.”

Recently, Novocure launched two additional new product innovations: MyLink™, a tool allowing patients to download their usage data from the comfort of home; and the second generation Tumor Treating Fields generator for torso applications, providing a lighter, smaller generator to torso patients.

“We are innovating in response to patient and physician feedback and believe the flexible array will enhance our patients’ experience with Tumor Treating Fields therapy,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. “Innovation is one of our core values and a daily part of life at Novocure. We are investing in programs geared to ongoing product innovation for all indications and look forward to sharing our continued progress.”

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer and glioblastoma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about us, visit www.novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

