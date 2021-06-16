Nextech AR Solutions Announces Limited Early Access to HoloX – Telepresence Creator Platform

Nextech+AR+Solutions+Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce an exclusive, early access program for users to create, view and share their human holograms. Program participation will support the development lifecycle of HoloX, leading to its full release expected in the third quarter of 2021. In addition to the smart packaging use case noted below, AR human holograms have uses within dating applications, speaker keynotes, remote support, virtual brand ambassadors for new product launches and episodic content for marketing.

“Our goal to allow anyone to create and share their own augmented reality human hologram – using just a smart phone – is the key step towards mass adoption,” commented Evan Gappelberg, Founder and CEO of Nextech AR Solutions. “With the ongoing advancements made to our applications, we continue to tie together our AR offerings into one platform that offers an array of AR solutions. The ability to create the feeling of presence – or being in the same room in real time – with a live-streaming human hologram is one of the core technologies that will lead the transformation towards spatial computing.”

“At Nextech AR, we are bridging physical and digital worlds,” commented Paul Duffy, President and Chairman of Nextech, creator of the HumaGram™ and holder of multiple patents for Augmented Reality and Holographic Telepresence. “AR is the new mass medium used for the benefit of humanity and I’m pleased to see it become a reality. We firmly believe that utilizing live streaming human holograms will result in an explosion of new use cases and is destined to play a significant role in global entertainment, commerce and learning.”

About HoloX

Powered by artificial intelligence and augmented reality, HoloX builds on the Company’s AiRShow app (Google+Play; Apple+App+Store) used in the music and entertainment industries where artists and public speakers utilize holograms to meet individual audience members where they are – often in their own homes. In addition, this technology has been applied successfully to smart+packaging where AR human holograms are used to engage, enable and retain customers while increasing product sales and brand awareness. Nextech sees additional use cases with holographic dating applications, speaker keynotes, remote support, virtual brand ambassadors for new product launches and episodic content for marketing.

Smart Packaging Use Case

TruLyfe+has+utilized+Genie+in+a+Bottle technology – the Company’s Smart Packaging solution powered by augmented reality holograms – to bring virtual experts to life. Genie in a Bottle is an interactive+and+entertaining+way to share product education, customer support and personalized service to help increase sales, retention, loyalty, and stand out from competitors. Over a five-day period, product sales (TruLyfe’s Tru-Turmeric and Tru-Melatonin) increased between 46% to 50% when the Genie in a Bottle campaign was used compared to a five-day period when Genie in a Bottle was not used*.

*five-day comparative periods were during the week of May 11 and May 17, 2021, on Instagram, and April 19 and May 17, 2021, on Facebook for Tru-Turmeric and Tru-Melatonin, respectively.

Human holograms are a force that is driving the digital economy. According to Gartner**, by 2035, the digital human economy will become a $125-billion market. Digital human technologies are growing exponentially across many of today’s industries and use cases, with an eye toward more use cases tomorrow.

**“Maverick Research: Digital Humans Will Drive Digital Transformation”; Gartner Inc., March 31, 2021

About Nextech AR

Nextech develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms that transports three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions however most of the Company’s revenues are currently derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

