Coalition of Leading Small Business Providers Forms "Launchpad America" to Help Entrepreneurs, Startups Succeed as Nation Emerges from Pandemic

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

A consortium of industry leaders including America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), GoSmallBiz.com, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), Lendio, Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Roll by ADP, Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY), and YouMail have teamed up to create “Launchpad+America” - a unique initiative aimed to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary resources and mentorship needed to start and grow new businesses. The group is proud to encourage entrepreneurship in the post-pandemic environment.

“Many of the people who were affected by the pandemic decided to launch their own businesses,” said Charles “Tee” Rowe, CEO and president of America’s SBDC. “We understand the challenges that startups face, and we have been in the industry long enough to know the areas new small business owners need help, both in the short as well as long-term. As a group, our goal is to support and guide startups in every way possible to improve their chances of success.”

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 20% of startups do not make it through their first year, and 50% don’t make it through five years. As the country and its businesses begin to reopen at a rapid rate, the leading small business solutions providers decided to band together, combining each of their organization’s respective specialized expertise to offer free resources and essential tools to America’s startups.

“As a leading small business provider who helped our customers throughout the pandemic, we recognize that small businesses are the lifeblood of a strong economy and the economic recovery is dependent on the success of these organizations,” said Joe Walsh, CEO and president of Thryv. “We are proud to spearhead this powerful group of small business providers to create a go-to resource that fuels the dreams of entrepreneurs in the U.S.”

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that starting in the spring of 2020 and continuing into 2021, Americans have been filing new business applications at the fastest rate since 2007.

Launchpad America’s new website, launchpadamerica.com, is a free resource to help entrepreneurs and startups in their quest to launch a business by providing mentorship, an immense array of much-needed information, as well as the following tools:

  • Startup Guide: Get information and mentorship on how to launch, grow and secure a small business, provided by America's SBDC.
  • Starter Kit: Coalition partners will provide access to essential tools for starting a new business. Visitors will find links to special offers from GoSmallBiz.com, Intuit, Lendio, Mastercard Trust Center, Roll by ADP, Thryv, and YouMail.

In addition, visitors will have access to products and resources within legal, finance, credit, client management, communications, payroll, human resources, accounting, cybersecurity, and websites and domains.

Launchpad America is designed to help small businesses optimize their operations in a post-COVID world, with available products and offers at their disposal. For more information visit www.launchpadamerica.com.

About Launchpad America

Launchpad America was created by well-known small business providers to improve the chances of success for today’s entrepreneurs. At www.launchpadamerica.com, entrepreneurs can find what they need to get their new business ideas off the ground. The program offers products and tools in legal, finance, credit, client management, communications, payroll, human resources, accounting, and website domains. In addition, visitors will find opportunities for mentorship and guidebooks on building as well as running a small business. Launchpad America participants include America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), GoSmallBiz.com, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), Lendio, Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Roll by ADP, Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY) and YouMail. For more information visit www.launchpadamerica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005200/en/

