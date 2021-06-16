Consolidated Water Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Consolidated Water Co (NAS:CWCO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $12.83 per share and the market cap of $195 million, Consolidated Water Co stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Consolidated Water Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Consolidated Water Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 6.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.51% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Consolidated Water Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 13.37, which is better than 88% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Consolidated Water Co at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Consolidated Water Co is strong. This is the debt and cash of Consolidated Water Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Consolidated Water Co has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $69 million and earnings of $0.11 a share. Its operating margin of 8.18% in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Consolidated Water Co’s profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Consolidated Water Co over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Consolidated Water Co is 6.4%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 14.4%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Consolidated Water Co’s return on invested capital is 4.24, and its cost of capital is 2.57.

In closing, the stock of Consolidated Water Co (NAS:CWCO, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 75% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about Consolidated Water Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

