Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Gives Reminder to Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with EVgo

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) (“CLII”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with EVgo Services LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (“EVs”) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity.

Stockholders who owned common stock of CLII as of the close of business on May 19, 2021 (the “Record Date”), may vote their shares. Stockholders as of the Record Date continue to have the right to vote their shares, regardless of whether such stockholders subsequently sold their shares and do not own such shares as of the date they cast their vote.

The special meeting to approve the pending Business Combination (the “Special Meeting”) is scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be conducted completely virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at %3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Fclimatechangecrisisrealimpacti%2F2021%3C%2Fi%3E.

Additional information on how stockholders of record may vote their shares can be found at %3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.climaterealimpactsolutions.com%2Fcris1-vote%3C%2Fi%3E.

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, all CLII stockholders who held shares as of the Record Date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible and by no later than 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 29, 2021. For the avoidance of doubt, CLII stockholders who owned shares as of the Record Date and subsequently sold all or a portion of their shares are STILL entitled to vote, and are encouraged to do so. CLII’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with EVgo and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”) filed by CLII with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 27, 2021.

These are the two easiest and fastest ways to vote – and they are both free:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote online, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 28, 2021.

Vote by Telephone : Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted over the telephone must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 28, 2021.

Additionally, you can also vote by mail:

Vote by Mail : Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed or e-mailed to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form mailed or e-mailed to you in order to vote by mail. Please be sure to, (1) mark, sign and date your Voting Instruction Form, (2) fold and return your Voting Instruction Form in the postage-paid envelope provided, and (3) mail your Voting Instruction Form to ensure receipt on or before 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 28, 2021.

YOUR CONTROL NUMBER IS FOUND ON YOUR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM. If you did not receive or misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee to obtain your control number in order to vote. A bank, broker or other nominee is a person or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and the stock exchange who can help you vote your shares.

If any individual CLII stockholder has not received the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should (i) confirm his or her Proxy Statement’s status with his or her broker or (ii) contact Morrow Sodali LLC, CLII’s proxy solicitor, for assistance via e-mail at [email protected] or toll-free call at (800) 662-5200. Banks and brokers can place a collect call to Morrow Sodali at (203) 658-9400.

About CLII

CLII is a special-purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to identify and acquire a scalable company making significant contributions to the fight against the climate crisis. CLII is co-sponsored by private funds affiliated with Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), which has more than $640 billion in sustainability investments across its portfolios. CLII is led by a seasoned operations and leadership team that has decades of experience at the intersection of climate change and capitalism, and includes veterans from NRG, Credit Suisse, General Electric and Green Mountain Power. For more information, please visit www.climaterealimpactsolutions.com%2F.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s charging network serves over 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states, owns and operates the most public fast charging locations in the US. and serves more than 250,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo’s parent company is LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. On January 22, 2021, EVgo announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with CLII (NYSE: CLII). For more information visit evgo.com and lspower.com.

