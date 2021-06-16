89bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. ( ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in June:



SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Liver Disease Day

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Panel Discussion: “State” of the Union: Current Thinking in NASH

Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET

Piper Sandler EASL Takeaway Day

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Date: Monday, June 28, 2021

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

