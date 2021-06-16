Logo
Jounce Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on June 23, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. ( JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session from Jounce management and scientific team members, in addition to key opinion leader and a Jounce scientific founder, Robert Schreiber, PhD, The Washington University School of Medicine.

A webcast of the R&D Day will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. A Phase 1 clinical trial, named INNATE, of JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with pimivalimab (formerly JTX-4014), Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. Pimivalimab is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Mark Yore
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
+1-857-200-1255
[email protected]

Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations
+1-212-362-1200
[email protected]

