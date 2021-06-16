Impel NeuroPharma to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will present a corporate overview at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. ET.



A live webcast, if recorded, of the presentation can be accessed under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.impelnp.com/investor-relations. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the CNS. The Company’s strategy is to rapidly advance its product candidate pipeline that pairs its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) system with well-established therapeutics, including TRUDHESA™ for the acute treatment of migraine, INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.

Contact

Investor Relations:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern Investor Relations

Phone: (1) 212-362-1200

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations:

Melyssa Weible

Elixir Health Public Relations

Phone: (1) 201-723-5805

Email: [email protected]