MIMEDX to Present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

MARIETTA, Ga, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. ( MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, and Robert B. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development, will present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:20 AM Eastern Time.

Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Time: 11:20 AM ET
Webcast: https://kvgo.com/rj-health/mimedx-group-inc-june-2021

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com or through the conference site by using the link above. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a base business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Jack Howarth
404-360-5681
[email protected]

