Unisys Expands Golf Sponsorship Program, Adds Three New PGA TOUR Players

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Unisys Expands Golf Sponsorship Program, Adds Three New PGA TOUR Players

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala to join Ryan Palmer in wearing the Unisys logo at this week's U.S. Open

PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 16, 2021

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has expanded its golf sponsorship program to include three new players competing on the PGA TOUR. The new players join four-time PGA TOUR winner Ryan Palmer, with whom Unisys has partnered since 2018, in wearing Unisys branding during domestic and international competitions.

The new Unisys-sponsored PGA TOUR players are:

  • Will Zalatoris, whose world ranking is 29. Zalatoris is among the favorites at this week's U.S. Open on the strength of his Top-10 finishes in each of the three previous major tournaments, including a runner-up finish in the 2021 Masters. He will wear the Unisys logo on his sleeve beginning at this week's U.S. Open.
  • Sahith Theegala, who became the fifth player in NCAA history to sweep the Haskins Award, the Ben Hogan Award and the Jack Nicklaus Award in the same year when he did so as an All-American at Pepperdine University in 2020. Theegala's best finish on the 2021 PGA TOUR to date was at the 2020 Safeway Open, where he tied for 14th place. He will wear a Unisys logo on his shirt beginning at this week's U.S. Open.
  • Adam Schenk, who was an All-American at Purdue University, has already secured 20 Top-25 finishes in just his fourth season on the PGA TOUR. Schenk will wear the Unisys logo on his hat.

"Unisys is thrilled to build upon the success of our partnership with Ryan Palmer by expanding our golf program to also include Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala and Adam Schenk," said Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer of Unisys. "As with Ryan, they are not only great golfers but also great people who will be great ambassadors for the Unisys brand. We are proud to associate our brand with them as we continue to follow our company theme of 'Building Better' on behalf of our clients, associates and communities around the world."

For more information on the Unisys golf sponsorship program and to follow the PGA TOUR that Unisys is supporting throughout 2021, please click here.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and application development services. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0616/9842

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

favicon.png?sn=PH12527&sd=2021-06-16 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-expands-golf-sponsorship-program-adds-three-new-pga-tour-players-301313340.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH12527&Transmission_Id=202106160758PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH12527&DateId=20210616
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment