Landsea Homes Acquires 247 Homesites At Bentridge In Buckeye, Arizona

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Thoughtfully designed homes at attainable price points

- Reme Halo® in-duct whole home air purifier included

PR Newswire

BUCKEYE, Ariz., June 16, 2021

BUCKEYE, Ariz., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 247 homesites at Bentridge, located in the heart of Buckeye, Arizona.

Landsea_Logo.jpg

"Bentridge is an exciting opportunity for first time home buyers who are looking for thoughtfully designed homes at attainable price points," said Kaylee Smith, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "We're also pleased to provide a second collection of larger square footage plans with enhanced livability that will serve a growing demand in the Buckeye market. Our wildly successful Sundance community is nearby and with only a few homes remaining, this acquisition is a great opportunity to continue our presence within a community that we really enjoy."

This community of 247 homes will feature options for single-level and two-story living, as well as indoor-outdoor living options, spacious design elements, and 14 different floorplans. The community preserves over 30 acres of open space, including a community park. Prices have not yet been published.

Bentridge is conveniently located near Sundance Park and just minutes from the scenic White Tank Mountains. Residents will have ample entertainment options with hiking and biking trails at the spectacular Skyline Regional Park, and live within close proximity to nearby entertainment districts, and major sporting events at State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, and more.

Construction is slated to begin in 2022, with sales expected to commence in fall 2022.

This news comes on the heels of another recent announcement that Landsea Homes acquired 193 additional homesites at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona, as the public homebuilder remains one of the largest in the state.

For more information about Landsea Homes, visit http://www.landseahomes.com.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA12702&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsea-homes-acquires-247-homesites-at-bentridge-in-buckeye-arizona-301313335.html

SOURCE Landsea Homes

