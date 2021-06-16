Forrester's George F. Colony Recognized As A Glassdoor Top CEO In 2021

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) Founder, Chairman, and CEO George F. Colony has been named one of Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2021, based on anonymous and voluntary reviews Forrester employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. Among chief executives recognized by employees in the US, Colony ranks 12th out of 100 eligible CEOs.

Colony, who has an approval rating over 90%, is praised by Forrester employees for his transparency and passion. Employees add that Colony has built a culture at Forrester where workers can be creative, feel supported and empowered, and are encouraged to think boldly about new ideas. With this honor, Colony joins the ranks of top executives from renowned global companies.

"I am extremely proud to receive this honor and be a Forresterite," Colony said. "Every day, I strive to live and breathe our company values of client, courage, collaboration, integrity, and quality. In doing so, I am fortunate and thankful to work with a dynamic leadership team that is committed to fostering a one-of-a-kind workplace culture driven by bold innovation and inclusiveness."

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2021 Top CEOs are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality, and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by US-based employees between May 2, 2020 and May 1, 2021.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 1 million companies around the world. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

