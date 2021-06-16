Salesforce Partners with Team USA, the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and NBCUniversal

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced a new, multi-year partnership with Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Salesforce also announced a partnership with NBCUniversal to support its Olympic and Paralympic coverage across platforms for the next seven years.

As a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Salesforce will provide Salesforce Customer 360 technology to deliver an engaging fan and athlete digital experience over the next seven years.

"At Salesforce, our mission is to change the world for the better through technology that helps our customers achieve success from anywhere, and we're proud to support the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles," said Sarah Franklin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. "We're thrilled to partner with LA28, Team USA and NBCUniversal and look forward to creating the most innovative digital experience in sports for engaging athletes and fans."

As part of its partnership with NBCUniversal, Salesforce will sponsor media coverage of Olympic and Paralympic Games from Tokyo 2020 through LA28. NBCUniversal will also use Salesforce technology to build Olympic and Paralympic fan communities.

"Partnering with Salesforce brings the most cutting-edge technologies to engage fans in the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Kathy Carter, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, which manages marketing rights for both the LA28 Games and Team USA. "Salesforce will enable Team USA and the LA28 Games to connect with fans in the most personal way, curating connections and content like never before."

"Salesforce is a key partner in NBCUniversal's own transformation, and we're so excited to transform the next five Games together," said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "For the next seven years, we'll combine fan engagement and content to deliver a personalized experience for every Olympic and Paralympic fan in the U.S. The biggest stage for athletes and brands is now the biggest engine of innovation."

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

About LA28

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a platform of inclusion and creativity for athletes and fans around the world, harnessing Los Angeles' diversity, optimism and youthful energy. LA28 will mark Los Angeles' third time to host the Olympic Games (previously hosted in 1984 and 1932) and first time to host the Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games Plan will use existing world-class stadiums and sports venues across the Los Angeles region, ensuring a sustainable and fiscally responsible event. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, consumer products, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org .

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-partners-with-team-usa-the-la28-olympic-and-paralympic-games-and-nbcuniversal-301313475.html

SOURCE Salesforce