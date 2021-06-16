Lear, IMS Connector Systems partner on high speed ethernet solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lear, IMS Connector Systems partner on high speed ethernet solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

High-speed data transmission important for autonomous driving, connectivity

PR Newswire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 16, 2021

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it has signed a joint development agreement with IMS Connector Systems GmbH, a technology company based in Löffingen, Germany, specializing in high-speed Ethernet solutions for automotive applications.

lear_corporation_logo.jpg

Ethernet provides a cost-effective, scalable solution for higher data transmission speed and capacity in increasingly connected vehicles. It can run alongside or bypass standard cabling, allowing all vehicle components to connect with lighter and more functional wires – reducing connectivity costs and cabling weight while providing significantly higher bandwidth and better performance.

Ethernet is key as vehicles are transmitting more data due to the increasing use of sensors, actuators and other control devices to support advanced driver assist systems and in-vehicle comfort and convenience features. Ethernet may also be a critical enabler of future technologies, including highly autonomous or fully autonomous operating systems and edge computing, which moves computation and data storage from the cloud into the location where it is needed to improve response times.

"Lear and IMS Connector Systems are sharing extensive experience in connector design and advanced manufacturing to improve high-speed data transmission," said Carl Esposito, Lear Senior Vice President and President, E-Systems. "These new connectors enable new applications made possible by the growing capabilities of network architectures in next-generation vehicles."

Lear and IMS Connector Systems expect availability of a fully validated product beginning in 2023.

"IMS Connector Systems is proud to work with Lear on high-speed automotive Ethernet solutions that will optimize and improve existing products andenable new mobility features," said Peter Peetz, IMS Connector Systems CEO. "With vehicle architectures becoming more complex and connected, we expect that high-speed Ethernet applications will experience a significantly higher market penetration in the future."

About Lear Corporation
Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

About IMS CS:

IMS Connector Systems is an international specialist in the customer-specific development and manufacture of high-frequency and high-speed Ethernet (up to 20 Gbits) connection technology in the Automotive, Communication and Industrial sectors.

IMS Connector Systems has unique expertise and experience in research and development, which is reflected in the products and in customer-specific developments. IMS CS offers its customers tailor-made HF and High-Speed Ethernet solutions for individual applications.

The product range also includes a large selection of coaxial RF connectors, coaxial cable assemblies, RF antenna switches and connectors developed according to customer requirements for M2M and IoT applications.

In a unique way, the company combines its competencies from the area of Communication (antennas, 5G technologies) with the requirements from the areas of Automotive (partially autonomous driving) and Industrial (IoT).

favicon.png?sn=DE12386&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-ims-connector-systems-partner-on-high-speed-ethernet-solutions-301313463.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE12386&Transmission_Id=202106160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE12386&DateId=20210616

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment