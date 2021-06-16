Logo
DocGo Expands Partnership with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital to Transport Patients in Philadelphia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company will now Provide Medical Transportation Service at 11 Jefferson Locations

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), announced today Ambulnz's newest addition to its partnership with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia. As part of their expanded relationship, Ambulnz will transport Thomas Jefferson University Hospital patients from their homes to 11 hospital locations, including Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals' three Center City Philadelphia facilities.

DocGo_Logo.jpg

"DocGo, through our Ambulnz operations, has been working with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals since May 2019 and we're excited to add Center City Campus to the list," said Anthony Capone, President of DocGo. "Ambulnz vehicles have already transported over 30,000 patients and with this further expansion of our partnership we're able to help out even more."

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital is rewriting the rules and resetting the odds. Now more than ever, Jefferson Health is improving lives through exceptional care in the Greater Philadelphia and South Jersey area. With nine nationally-ranked specialties, Jefferson continues to top U.S. News & World Report's list of best hospitals in the area. They are changing higher education to provide their students with unparalleled value. Through their distinctive and award-winning 21st-century curriculum, they are preparing students with the skills they need to succeed and lead now and in the future of work.

Ambulnz will use its AI-powered technology to schedule rides across Ambulnz's Pennsylvania-based fleet. This proprietary platform allows passengers to track vehicles in real-time using Ambulnz's ShareLinkTM technology, enabling true transparency and alleviating stress. Ambulnz is at the forefront of utilizing technology to deliver medical transportation services, helping improve patient outcomes with unparalleled customer service, and industry-leading on time compliance.

About Jefferson Health
Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson's dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 14 hospitals (seven are Magnet®-designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence), more than 40 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. For 2020-2021, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals is ranked among the nation's best hospitals in nine specialities by U.S. News & World Report. Jefferson Health's mission is to improve the lives of patients in the communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable, compassionate care.

About DocGo:
DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With TeleHealth Plus, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo recently announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY12364&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docgo-expands-partnership-with-thomas-jefferson-university-hospital-to-transport-patients-in-philadelphia-301313180.html

SOURCE DocGo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY12364&Transmission_Id=202106160720PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY12364&DateId=20210616
