Accuray Expands CyberKnife® System Versatility with Integration of RaySearch's RayStation Treatment Planning System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today the launch of RayStation* treatment planning support for the company's CyberKnife® M6™** and S7™** Robotic, Radiotherapy Systems. RayStation helps enable clinicians to create treatment plans for the CyberKnife M6 and S7 Systems and other conventional radiation therapy devices in one unified treatment planning system (TPS), making it easier to integrate the Accuray systems within the radiation oncology department. Integration will help to improve workflows and operational efficiency. RayStation can be combined with the Accuray data management system, iDMS®, to provide a single platform for treatment planning and data integration for CyberKnife treatments.

RayStation supports the creation of treatment plans that take full advantage of the capabilities of the CyberKnife, M6 and S7 robotic SRS/SBRT systems. Similar to the Accuray Precision® TPS, some of the key features enabled by the RayStation TPS include:

Indication-specific motion tracking and delivery adaptation with Accuray-only Synchrony ® technology, which is used on the platform as a part of every treatment delivery

technology, which is used on the platform as a part of every treatment delivery Delivery of non-coplanar, isocentric or non-isocentric treatment beams from potentially thousands of different angles

All collimator types - fixed, Iris™ Variable Aperture and the InCise™ Multileaf Collimators – for the widest range of treatments

Fast and accurate dose calculation that enables dose adjustment in real-time

Deformable registration and adaptive planning

"The introduction of RayStation for the CyberKnife Systems will make it easier for providers with multiple radiotherapy systems to adopt and integrate Accuray technology seamlessly into their clinical operation. As the trend toward standardization on TPS within a radiation department continues to grow, the ability to easily integrate will become increasingly important," said Suzanne Winter, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, R&D at Accuray. "Our goal is to provide customers with options and flexibility in the way they use Accuray radiotherapy delivery systems and has led to the pursuit of multiple paths including valuable partnerships that improve both the functionality of our products and provide greater options for integration. Accuray CyberKnife, Radixact® and TomoTherapy® Systems interface with both RayStation and the Accuray Precision TPS, enabling our customers to optimize their experience and use of our technology over the long-term."

"With the addition of CyberKnife planning support, RayStation becomes the first treatment planning system to support all major photon linacs. Both Radixact and CyberKnife are extremely versatile delivery platforms, and the ability to plan for these systems in parallel with conventional linacs makes it possible to easily assess which patients benefit the most from the capabilities of the Accuray systems. We are also proud to add support for CyberKnife® in RayCare* at the same time. This means that RaySearch is able to provide all the software needed in a radiation oncology clinic with Accuray treatment delivery systems," said Björn Hårdemark, M.Sc., Deputy CEO at RaySearch.

About the CyberKnife® System

The CyberKnife System with the Synchrony motion synchronization technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) to adapt radiation delivery in real-time to patient and/or tumor movement throughout the course of treatment. The system's robotic design facilitates the delivery of radiation from potentially thousands of unique angles, significantly expanding the possible positions from which radiation beams can be delivered. The more angles and points in space from which to approach the tumor, the better a physician will be able to maximize radiation dose delivered to the tumor and minimize dose to surrounding healthy tissues. The CyberKnife System is the only device capable of delivering sub-millimetric stereotactic treatments anywhere in the body with speed, efficiency and accuracy - all without the need for human intervention.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

