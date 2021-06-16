Logo
John Hancock Retirement introduces new retirement app for all participants

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, June 16, 2021

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Retirement, a company of Manulife Investment Management, announced today the availability of a new retirement app for all participants. The new app is fully transactional and gives participants the ability to enroll in their plan, view account details, make changes to the account, and use additional financial tools on the platform that provide the participants with guidance on their retirement saving strategies and financial priorities.

John_Hancock_Retirement_John_Hancock_Retirement_introduces_new_r.jpg

"We are really excited about the new retirement app as an easy and secure way for participants to have access to their retirement plan," said Sue Reibel, CEO, John Hancock Retirement. "Participants receive individualized guidance and education and can track their progress toward their retirement goals at their convenience in the new app, which we believe leads to better engagement and better outcomes."

John Hancock's most recent Financial Stress Survey indicated that participants recognize the need to see projections of their personalized income and expenses in retirement, and to obtain retirement planning guidance and investing advice.1 Having this information and control in the palm of their hand may also decrease some of the anxiety that can accompany planning and saving for future expenses – including retirement. John Hancock's new retirement app enables participants to take the following actions:

  • View account details—including balance, rate of return, account/transaction history, and investments.
  • Make account changes—including contribution rate and profile updates.
  • Set goals and get projections of estimated spending and income in retirement.
  • Model saving scenarios and receive guidance to help meet spending needs and track progress.
  • Use helpful tools and resources for timely education on personal finance and wellness topics.

"We see mobile as a key influence for investor behavior, and research we conducted this April showed that our mobile users spend almost 17% more time on the retirement website. When participants can access information in a convenient format they seem to engage for longer," said Jack Barry, head of product development, John Hancock Retirement. "As consumers perform more and more transactions on their phones, it's important that they be able to do the same with their retirement plans."

About John Hancock Retirement
John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For nearly 50 years, we've helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.2 We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans - and no two plan participants - are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, financial professionals, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and delivers results.

As of March 31, 2021, John Hancock serviced over 52,000 retirement plans with over 3 million participants and over $212 billion in AUMA.3

1. In July 2020, John Hancock commissioned our seventh annual financial stress survey with the respected research firm Greenwald & Associates. An online survey of 589 workers was conducted between 7/28/20 and 8/14/20 to learn more about individual stress levels, their causes and effects, and strategies for relief. John Hancock and Greenwald & Associates are not affiliated, and neither is responsible for the liabilities of the other.

2. "2020 Defined Contribution Recordkeeper Survey," PLANSPONSOR, 2020.

3. As of March 31, 2021, John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA) supported 47,844 plans, 1,602,710 participants, and $ 105,200,270,861.69 in AUMA. John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York supported 2,537 plans, 79,432 participants, and $ 6,206,383,227.41 in AUMA. John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC supported 2,189 plans, 1,416,982 participants, and $100,763,366,447.34 in AUMA. Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance. Approximate unaudited figures for John Hancock, provided on a U.S. statutory basis.

About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of March 31, 2021, Manulife Investment Management had CAD $764.1 billion (US $607.6 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC offers administrative or recordkeeping services to sponsors and administrators of retirement plans. John Hancock Trust Company LLC provides trust and custodial services to such plans.

Group annuity contracts and recordkeeping agreements are issued by John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA (not licensed in New York), and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, New York. Product features and availability may differ by state.

John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC, John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York each make available a platform of investment alternatives to sponsors or administrators of retirement plans without regard to the individualized needs of any plan. Unless otherwise specifically stated in writing, each such company does not, and is not undertaking to, provide impartial investment advice or give advice in a fiduciary capacity.

Both John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York do business under certain instances using the John Hancock name.

JH Enterprise is a registered trademark of John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.).

JH Signature is a trademark of John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) and is used under license by John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York.

NOT FDIC INSURED. MAY LOSE VALUE. NOT BANK GUARANTEED.

© 2021 John Hancock. All rights reserved.

MGR0610211680835

favicon.png?sn=TO12533&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-retirement-introduces-new-retirement-app-for-all-participants-301313499.html

SOURCE John Hancock Retirement

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO12533&Transmission_Id=202106160730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO12533&DateId=20210616
