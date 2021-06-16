Logo
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Enhances PrescribeWellness Software with MedWise Risk Level™

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

MedWise® technology guides community pharmacists with personalized medication decision support

PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 16, 2021

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced that its new MedWise Risk Level™, is now available directly through the PrescribeWellness Patient Engagement Center. The new MedWise Risk Level uses the company's proprietary MedWise® technology to help pharmacists quickly identify patients who are at risk for adverse drug events (ADEs) and to facilitate the delivery of personalized medication decision support.

Tabula_Rasa_HealthCare_Logo.jpg

In February of 2021, TRHC introduced their proven MedWise Risk Score™ to the PrescribeWellness software, enabling community pharmacists to identify simultaneous, accumulative, multi-drug interactions. The MedWise Risk Level streamlines that same advanced science for faster indication of potential medication risk. The MedWise Risk Level is available in the Patient Engagement Center at no cost to PrescribeWellness customers. Pharmacists interested in harnessing the full suite of MedWise medication decision support tools may still access the MedWise Risk Score through accredited MedWise Advisor™ certification.

"Our nationwide network of community pharmacists can now utilize the MedWise Risk Level to identify patients most at risk for the ADEs that cause millions of avoidable emergency room visits and hospital stays each year," said Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA, Executive Vice President of TRHC's MedWise HealthCare Division. "We offer specialized medication safety training for community pharmacists who wish to effect risk-lowering changes directly with patients and prescribers. Patients can also be escalated to TRHC, where expert pharmacists conduct comprehensive Medication Safety Reviews™ and recommend medication regimen changes to help reduce risk."

Embedded directly within TRHC's PrescribeWellness software, a leading patient relationship management solution, the MedWise Risk Level helps pharmacists quickly identifty patients who are at risk for medication-related problems and facilitates the evaluation of medication safety service escalation. For more than 10 years, PrescribeWellness has partnered with community pharmacies to create healthcare destinations that provide broad, preventive clinical services, leveraging technology-driven solutions.

MedWise uses active medication ingredients of a patient's complete medication list, including over-the-counter medications, supplements, and more to predict the risk of medication problems and ADEs. Peer-reviewed, published studies have found that a lower MedWise Risk Score correlated with fewer ADEs, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations; lower medical costs; and a lower risk of premature death.

Christopher Antypas, PharmD, President & Chief Operating Officer, Asti's South Hills Pharmacy of Pittsburgh, PA says, "if you're looking for a tool to differentiate yourself, but more importantly, to take care of patients in a way that they have never been taken care of before, it is crystal clear that the MedWise technology is the pathway to do that."

To learn more about TRHC's MedWise technology, visit us online here.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

TRHC's PrescribeWellness solution is a leading cloud-based patient relationship management technology that facilitates collaboration between more than 15,000 pharmacies, payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies and their patients for better health. Visit https://www.prescribewellness.com or https://www.tabularasahealthcare.com/our-solutions/technology-products/.

favicon.png?sn=NY11818&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabula-rasa-healthcare-enhances-prescribewellness-software-with-medwise-risk-level-301313111.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY11818&Transmission_Id=202106160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY11818&DateId=20210616
