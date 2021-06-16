Afterpay Celebrates Self Expression With New Genderfree Shop

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (ASX: APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, unveiled its first Genderfree shop, a shopping experience that goes beyond gender and encourages consumers to take control of their own self expression. The Genderfree shop is part of Afterpay's larger effort to extend inclusivity beyond pride, reflecting its ongoing commitment to self expression, diversity and inclusion.

Opening this month, Levi's will curate The Genderfree shop with the latest summer styles along with additional participating brands including Birkenstock, Jeffrey Campbell, Smith + Cut, Milk Makeup, among others. The shopping experience will present consumers with a new way to shop by breaking down the product grid layout. Instead, influencer content, brand products, styled images and educational text will drive the curation of inspiration - encouraging consumers to select styles based on their self expression, and break the gender binary mold.

Beyond the Genderfree shop, Afterpay will develop a series of year-round diverse and inclusive programming in partnership with internationally acclaimed gender non-conforming writer, Alok Vaid-Menon , who will serve as brand collaborator and help curate inspirational content for the Afterpay platform. Alok's collaboration will also include programming during New York Fashion Week in September.

Afterpay's Brand Collaborator Alok Vaid-Menon said: "Fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, yet the industry has long been operated by dividing products on binary gender lines. I am excited to be a part of the launch of Afterpay's Genderfree shop as its main objective is to give fashion back to shoppers. This experience will show shoppers what's possible beyond gender norms and will be the start of removing gender binary as an obstacle in creative self-fashioning."

Afterpay has also joined forces with Reimagine Gender , a non-profit organization that specializes in providing assistance to organizations, families and communities. With a long term partnership and a charity donation, Reimagine Gender will guide the Genderfree shop and help to elevate LGBTQIA brands on the platform.

Lisa Kenney, co-founder and CEO at Reimagine Gender said: "Reimagine Gender is thrilled to be a part of the development of Afterpay's Genderfree shop and year-round gender-inclusive programming. With this launch, Afterpay is creating a dynamic space for all people to find the products they love - free from the constraints of the gender binary. Together, our goal is to educate and encourage everyone to move beyond a narrow understanding of gender — and shape a future where people of all genders can thrive as their authentic selves."

Zahir Khoja, General Manager for Afterpay North America said: "Inclusivity is at the core of Afterpay's DNA, which makes our ongoing programming of self-expression a natural step for us. With the launch of the Genderfree shop and other inclusive tools, we are giving our customers a more diverse shopping experience and encouraging everyone to think differently about social norms."

Access the Genderfree shop via the link here.

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As of March 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 86,000 of the world's favourite retailers and has more than 17 million customers in North America alone.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afterpay-celebrates-self-expression-with-new-genderfree-shop-301313503.html

SOURCE Afterpay