AvePoint, Leading Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Hires Chief People Officer, Stuart Robertson

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvePoint, Inc. ("AvePoint or the "Company"), the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, announced today it has hired global HR executive, Stuart Robertson as its first-ever Chief People Officer. In this role, Robertson will oversee talent, organizational scaling, employee experience and performance as AvePoint prepares to become a public company, as listed on the NASDAQ.

Robertson joins AvePoint with over 20 years of experience in HR leadership, specializing in talent management and leadership development with a focus on internal mobility and driving collaborative culture. Serving at Fortune 500 companies on three continents and supporting many countries over the course of his career, Robertson brings a global perspective to AvePoint. He aims to facilitate community between the Company's offices located in 14 countries. Prior to joining AvePoint, Robertson was SVP Head of HR for Richemont Americas where he oversaw the People and Culture programs that successfully enabled a digital transformation, resilient pandemic adaptation and talent mobility.

"We are at the forefront of today's workplace transformation, not only with the technology we offer our customers, but also serving as a model for effective digital collaboration and company cohesion," said Stuart Robertson, CPO, AvePoint. "I am excited to lead our talent and growth strategy, in partnership with an exceptional leadership team, with whom I feel a strong alignment on values and priorities."

This appointment comes just prior to the Company's upcoming initial public merger, which was recently approved by the SEC. The Company will benefit from Robertson's public company experience as AvePoint itself transitions to the public market and looks to scale talent management and acquisition.

As the first Chief People Officer at AvePoint, Robertson plans to enrich talent programs that are grounded in the Company's core values, which are passion, agility and teamwork. He will also work to develop the unique skill sets and approaches that every employee brings to AvePoint so that teams can maximize their processes and enhance customer success to meet Company growth.

"Stuart will play an integral role in growing our Company's exceptional employee base and bringing a scalable strategy to our talent development," said Dr. Tianyi Jiang, CEO and co-founder, AvePoint. "As we expand our global footprint and work towards ambitious business objectives, we believe his expertise will help take us to the next level."

As the Company continues to focus on product innovation and global expansion, Robertson will spearhead initiatives targeted at enhancing the employee experience and evolving talent within AvePoint to achieve broad business goals.

About AvePoint

AvePoint enables customers to collaborate with confidence. AvePoint's data management solutions help its diverse, global customer base overcome complex transformation, governance, and compliance challenges in the Microsoft cloud. A five-time winner of the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint offers the only full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365. More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on AvePoint's solutions. AvePoint's SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Its multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide. For more information about AvePoint, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

