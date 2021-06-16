Telit and VAIO Strengthen Strategic Alliance with the Launch of the New VAIO Z Carbon Fiber Notebook Built for 5G

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Telit and VAIO Strengthen Strategic Alliance with the Launch of the New VAIO Z Carbon Fiber Notebook Built for 5G

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

World's first* 3D-molded, full-carbon chassis VAIO® Z premium notebooks feature the Telit 5G FN98x module series for 5G connectivity

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 16, 2021

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that VAIO is using the Telit FN98x 5G module series in its new flagship Z model premium notebook series. Featuring the world's first* 3D-molded, carbon fiber laptop using unidirectional carbon fiber, the Z series showcases the latest collaboration between Telit and VAIO to bring embedded mobile broadband with global connectivity to professional-grade notebooks. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.

Telit_Logo.jpg

VAIO Z notebooks employ 3D-molded carbon fiber, which is also used for high-end cars such as those in automobile races, to achieve a weight just under 2.3 lbs., while maximizing durability. A high-performance 2-megapixel camera on top of the display makes it possible to shoot in full HD, improving the image quality of web conferences. The notebooks also feature VAIO unique technology, VAIO® TruePerformance, and 11th Gen Intel® Core H35 series processors that together deliver performance only found in desktop PCs for the most demanding applications.

The FN98x series supports VAIO's global strategy to provide the best-in-class notebooks with the latest, highest-quality and most reliable mobility solutions. VAIO Z for the Japan market is equipped with the FN98x series. VAIO Z can connect to a 5G network with its 5G networking feature delivered in Sub-6 GHz bands. The FN98x series provides seamless fallback to LTE Category 20 operation where 5G is not yet available depending on carrier's network operation. LTE Cat 20 can deliver up to 2 Gbps download and 211 Mbps upload speeds, well inside the expected 5G experience.

"We are pleased to adopt Telit's latest FN98x 5G module series for our Flagship VAIO Z, featuring the world's first* contoured carbon fiber design," said Kaoru Hayashi, Director, Senior Vice President, VAIO Corporation. "With its technology, we are happy to deliver an outstanding mobile connectivity experience, with high-speed, large capacity, low latency, network access to our customers. We look forward to continuing to work deeply with Telit to satisfy customers with the latest and greatest mobile connectivity experience."

"An ultra-light, ultra-fast, state-of-the-art notebook deservers ultra-fast connectivity," said Carlos Perez, President Sales, Telit. "The Telit FN98x 5G series ensures that VAIO Z owners always have access to the world's fastest mobile networks. The VAIO Z also highlights our longstanding relationship with VAIO, which began using our modules in 2017 to provide its S series notebooks with market-differentiating LTE-Advanced connectivity."

*Made with the material that has been three-dimensionally molded on all sides of a laptop PC housing. Confirmed by Stella Associa, January 6, 2021

About Telit
Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart
Telit
+1 919-415-1510
[email protected]

Lora Wilson
Valerie Christopherson
GRC for Telit
+1 949-608-0276
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA12581&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telit-and-vaio-strengthen-strategic-alliance-with-the-launch-of-the-new-vaio-z-carbon-fiber-notebook-built-for-5g-301313628.html

SOURCE Telit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA12581&Transmission_Id=202106160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA12581&DateId=20210616
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment