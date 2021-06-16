Hershey Named to The Civic 50 and Recognized as Consumer Staples Leader for Commitment to Empowering Communities

PR Newswire

HERSHEY, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. In addition to being recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States, Hershey was named the Consumer Staples Sector Leader.

Hershey impacted more than 15 million lives with more than $26 million in donations and 60,000 hours in volunteer time.

The Civic 50 provides a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. The honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

In 2020, Hershey dedicated time, resources, and money to support various COVID-19 relief efforts and racial justice causes. To address the devastating impacts of COVID-19, the company invested over $1 million to produce and donate more than 1.5 million masks for its employees, community nonprofits, healthcare organizations and school districts; provided relief grants to local food banks and nonprofits supporting basic needs; and launched a product-donation care package program for more than 200 hospitals. In addition, Hershey committed more than $2 million to advance racial equity in the United States through a scholarship endowment with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and support to organizations such as the Equal Justice Initiative.

"In a year of unparalleled challenges, Hershey impacted more than 15 million lives with more than $26 million in donations and 60,000 hours in volunteer time. We harnessed the power of our purpose – to make more moments of goodness – to help our communities recover and revitalize," said Leigh Horner, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Global Sustainability, The Hershey Company. "Through our holistic sustainability strategy, also known as Hershey's Shared Goodness Promise, we will continue to invest in our communities by helping create a more resilient supply chain, jobs, supporting children and families, protecting ecosystems and advancing a more inclusive and just society."

Hershey has received the Civic 50 award every year since it was created in 2012. The Civic 50 has provided a roadmap for good corporate citizenship and showcases how committed companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the center of their business. The survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8.1 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

