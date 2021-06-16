Inventory Rebounds Amid Record Home Value and Rent Growth

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued torrid growth in the housing market paired with a long-awaited bump in inventory in May, according to Zillow's® latest Market Report . Home value appreciation continues to break records and typical time on market is down to just six days. Meanwhile, rents are rising quickly across the U.S., breaking out after growth was stymied under the pandemic.

Inventory is finally showing signs of recovery at the national level after nearly a year of steady decline. The 3.9% month-over-month gain in May is the first uptick since July 2020 and only the fifth seen in the last 24 months. Of the top-50 largest U.S. markets, only six saw inventory fall from April. Inventory across the U.S. is down 31.2% since May 2020, an improvement over the 32.8% annual decline seen in April. New inventory has trended up since mid-March.

"Despite extremely strong demand for homes in this red-hot market, a steady increase in new listings appears to have finally started turning the tides, bringing a long-anticipated turn toward more choices for buyers," said Treh Manhertz, Zillow economist. "Builders are rushing to churn out new homes, while widespread vaccinations and improved confidence in the economy should help current owners feel more comfortable listing their homes for sale."

However, the typical time for a newly listed home to go under contract dropped to just six days nationwide, one day shorter than in April. Time on market is the shortest at three days in hot Midwest metros of Cincinnati, Kansas City and Columbus.

Annual home appreciation reached 13.2% in May while monthly growth was 1.7%, both of which are new records within Zillow data reaching back through 1996. Typical home values now stand at $287,148. Month over month growth accelerated in 47 of the 50 largest U.S. markets and decelerated in just three -- roughly matching the local market heat in April.

Austin retained its lead in annual appreciation with a blistering 30.5% increase over 2020, followed by Phoenix (23.5%) and Salt Lake City (20.6%). Even the metros with the lowest annual appreciation -- Orlando, New Orleans and Oklahoma City -- still put up historically strong numbers above 9%.

Typical rents rose substantially, accelerating from 1.3% monthly growth in April to 2.3% in May -- the largest monthly appreciation since 2015. Rents hit $1,747 in May, up 5.4% or $89 over last year. Rent appreciation is especially strong in the Inland West. Of the 100 largest U.S. metros, the top eight for annual rent growth are Boise, Phoenix, Spokane, Las Vegas, Riverside, Stockton, Fresno, and Albuquerque -- all with increases higher than 15%.

The list of major cities with lower rents than last year shrank again, as Seattle and Chicago clawed into the green. Only the expensive coastal metros of San Francisco, San Jose, New York, Boston, and Washington D.C. remain in the red.

Zillow economists forecast home values to increase by 14.9% by May 2022, an upward revision from the April forecast. Home sales are expected to reach 5.91 million in 2021, a 4.8% increase over 2020.

Mortgage rates listed by third-party lenders on Zillow began May at a monthly high of 2.69%, dropped down to a mere 2.63% on May 7 and 10 -- close to all-time lows -- and ended at a monthly high of 2.84%. Zillow's real-time mortgage rates are based on thousands of custom mortgage quotes submitted daily to anonymous borrowers on the Zillow Group Mortgages site by third-party lenders and reflect recent changes in the market.

Metropolitan Area* Zillow Home

Value Index ZHVI -

YoY

Change Zillow

Observed

Rent Index ZORI -

YoY

Change Inventory -

MoM

Change Days on

Market United States $287,148 13.2% $1,747 5.4% 3.9% 6 New York, NY $536,211 10.6% $2,541 -4.4% 3.8% 26 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $794,575 13.5% $2,425 3.1% 2.4% 10 Chicago, IL $271,019 10.7% $1,758 0.3% 7.5% 6 Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $297,044 14.4% $1,551 8.0% 4.7% 13 Philadelphia, PA $294,147 14.7% $1,662 5.2% 9.3% 7 Houston, TX $247,026 10.4% $1,436 5.0% 0.2% 8 Washington, DC $504,257 12.8% $2,008 -0.4% 13.6% 5 Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $344,370 10.7% $2,086 11.1% -6.4% 16 Atlanta, GA $286,047 15.0% $1,696 13.6% 1.7% 6 Boston, MA $573,182 13.1% $2,528 -1.4% 11.2% 7 San Francisco, CA $1,255,661 11.6% $2,867 -5.9% 5.9% 9 Detroit, MI $212,925 12.8% $1,308 9.3% 8.7% 5 Riverside, CA $472,569 19.0% $2,213 17.3% 4.3% 8 Phoenix, AZ $367,484 23.5% $1,620 17.7% 1.6% 7 Seattle, WA $632,585 17.1% $1,937 0.4% 13.7% 6 Minneapolis-St Paul, MN $337,255 11.1% $1,578 2.3% 11.6% 9 San Diego, CA $754,557 19.6% $2,420 8.8% 6.5% 7 St. Louis, MO $209,683 13.4% $1,207 6.3% 7.1% 5 Tampa, FL $276,685 17.7% $1,676 15.0% -2.0% 5 Baltimore, MD $336,738 12.1% $1,695 8.0% 11.7% 5 Denver, CO $529,969 15.2% $1,760 6.6% 10.8% 4 Pittsburgh, PA $190,588 15.0% $1,258 3.7% 8.9% 5 Portland, OR $496,162 15.1% $1,630 6.0% 11.4% 5 Charlotte, NC $288,116 16.1% $1,570 10.4% 2.5% 4 Sacramento, CA $516,489 17.1% $1,985 12.7% 10.1% 6 San Antonio, TX $237,979 12.4% $1,281 7.1% 0.8% 6 Orlando, FL $290,447 9.3% $1,667 8.9% -3.4% 6 Cincinnati, OH $221,607 14.9% $1,285 7.5% 7.3% 3 Cleveland, OH $188,562 15.3% $1,222 5.7% 8.2% 4 Kansas City, MO $244,048 15.9% $1,205 7.1% 11.7% 3 Las Vegas, NV $339,768 12.7% $1,527 17.3% -0.4% 6 Columbus, OH $250,201 13.6% $1,332 6.8% 11.3% 3 Indianapolis, IN $216,944 14.8% $1,317 10.0% 8.5% 4 San Jose, CA $1,384,778 11.4% $2,874 -4.9% 8.0% 11 Austin, TX $458,885 30.5% $1,554 9.3% 15.8% 9 Virginia Beach, VA $278,282 11.1% $1,431 11.5% 9.4% 14 Nashville, TN $329,597 12.1% $1,651 7.0%

4 Providence, RI $382,289 16.6% $1,756 12.9% 9.0% 7 Milwaukee, WI $237,009 14.8% $1,219 4.3% 22.5% 32 Jacksonville, FL $271,909 13.7% $1,486 13.2% 1.3% 5 Memphis, TN $185,176 14.6% $1,480 14.5% 9.1% 16 Oklahoma City, OK $179,507 9.9% $1,174 6.9% 5.0% 4 Louisville-Jefferson County, KY $207,950 11.7% $1,151 5.8% 6.6% 4 Hartford, CT $279,657 15.3% $1,502 8.8% 10.6% 5 Richmond, VA $283,730 11.4% $1,388 8.4% 10.0% 5 New Orleans, LA $233,885 9.5% $1,277 8.8% 1.4% 7 Buffalo, NY



$1,190 8.4% 13.4% 9 Raleigh, NC $333,255 14.0% $1,510 10.4% -1.4% 4 Birmingham, AL $198,513 11.1% $1,191 8.0% -1.9% 4 Salt Lake City, UT $486,928 20.6% $1,488 10.9% 13.5% 5



*Table ordered by market size

1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Reports are a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Real Estate Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research/. The data in Zillow's Real Estate Market Reports are aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 928 metropolitan and micropolitan areas dating back to 1996. Mortgage and home loan data are typically recorded in each county and publicly available through a county recorder's office. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood level can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data. 2 Zillow Group Marketplace, Inc. is a licensed mortgage broker, NMLS #1303160.

