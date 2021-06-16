Logo
New Rancho® Monotube Shocks Offer Upgraded Performance for Trucks and SUVs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Just released, Rancho's RS7MT™ Product Line Gives Drivers a Smoother On- or Off-Road Experience, Better Handling

PR Newswire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 16, 2021

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho®, a leading brand of performance suspension and shock products from Tenneco's DRiV group, has recently introduced a new monotube shock offering, the RS7MT™. The RS7MT is now available for select Jeep applications and is engineered for precision on- or off-road handling.

Rancho_RS7MT.jpg

Each RS7MT shock features an integrated dirt wiper sealing system that helps keep moisture, dirt and other debris from contaminating the shock, and a hardened piston rod that resists scuffs and corrosion. Its large two-inch monotube body filled with all-weather fluid allows for cooler operation, increased vehicle control, and ability to withstand internal temperatures of -40 to 248° Fahrenheit, which makes them ideal for larger wheel and tire packages. A full-floating dividing piston and high-pressure nitrogen gas maintain constant pressure against the hydraulic oil, reducing aeration and shock fade. To smooth out the ride, the RS7MT features an internal rebound bumper, while shouldered rubber bushings help reduce noise, vibration and ride harshness.

This newest offering from Rancho also features an eye-catching design that, like other Rancho products, is designed to fit right out of the box, with application-specific mounting and no need for installing sleeves or other extra hardware. Each RS7MT shock also comes with Rancho's Limited Lifetime Warranty and 90-day Performance Guarantee.

"This was truly a global effort to bring this latest monotube shock from design to manufacture by our teams in North America and Europe," said Martha Remski, business line leader, shocks and struts, North America. "We are very excited that, not only did the teams come together to develop a new product, but they were able to produce a shock offering that meets the tough demands of today's off-road enthusiasts."

"We have been regularly testing these shocks since last year, and I can say unequivocally that they perform as good as they look," added Michael Sype, brand manager, Rancho. "Any truck or SUV driver that is looking for a suspension performance upgrade for their vehicle needs to check out the RS7MT to tackle both on- and off-road trails with precision handling and performance."

Designed by a global team of engineers, the RS7MT is manufactured at Tenneco's Gliwice, Poland, facility and is currently available for select Jeep applications. More part numbers, including for ¾-ton and ½-ton Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota trucks, will be released later this year.

Start your adventure today and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about other Rancho performance products or to locate a Rancho authorized reseller, visit the "Where to Buy" tab on www.GoRancho.com.

About Tenneco
Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

CONTACT:
Karen Shulhan (DRiV)
313.617.2086
[email protected]

Bill Dawson (DRiV)
847.482.5807
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG12182&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rancho-monotube-shocks-offer-upgraded-performance-for-trucks-and-suvs-301313601.html

SOURCE DRiV

