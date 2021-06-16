Logo
SHE Media, Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Content Recommendations Provider

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading lifestyle content destination signs long-term deal with Taboola to grow audiences, engagement and monetization

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced it has been selected bySHE Media, a digital media company created by and for women with 80 million unique visitors per month, as its exclusive content recommendations provider.

Taboola_Logo.jpg

SHE Media is part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC) and owns popular destinations includingSheKnows,Soaps andSTYLECASTER, which focus on lifestyle content that informs and inspires millions of women.

Under the agreement, SHE Media will leverageTaboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalised content for a more engaging experience, and video, into its family of websites. The company will also leverage Taboola News, which will feature SHE Media content in front of Taboola's large scale of readers across mobile devices. With these Taboola offerings, SHE Media aims to grow engagement and audiences across the site, as well as feature innovative new ways to boost monetization across its portfolio of websites.

Ryan Nathanson, Senior Vice President of Operations at SHE Media said: "As our readership grows and as we approach a pivotal moment in audience identity, it was important to find new ways to serve and engage our audience in a more personalized fashion. Taboola's technology helps us make more content discoverable to a wider range of audiences. We are looking to their expertise in content recommendations to aid our rapid growth and deepen our ability to serve our audience in an identity challenged future. We're excited to begin working with them."

Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola said: "We are very pleased to be the exclusive content recommendations provider for SHE Media, especially in a long-term deal such as this one, where they are trusting us as a pillar for their continued growth. Their ability to build a massive audience and their mission of inspiring women, creators and entrepreneurs through powerful content is commendable. We're excited to play a part in supporting their mission-driven and high caliber journalism, by bringing in new audiences and providing ways for them to grow through monetization."

About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetisation and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Taboola is going public via a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. For more information visit: https://www.taboola.com/press-release/taboola-goes-public.

Learn more atwww.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About SHE Media
SHE Media is a mission-driven media company created by and for women reaching 80 million unique visitors per month (ComScore, January 2021). SHE Media publishes inspiring and informative lifestyle content ranging from food and family to health, career and entertainment. Our content is curated from thousands of diverse sources, creating a living tapestry of the joy, the messy and the magical moments that embody our lives. Through our flagship editorial sites and our proprietary SHE Media Partner Network of hand-picked publishers and top lifestyle creators, we produce digital and live media content that connects and inspires millions of people.

SHE Media encompasses a family of leading media properties and a network of premium publishers and independent content creators. In addition to our flagship editorial sites, SheKnows, STYLECASTER and Soaps.com, SHE Media's BlogHeris home to the world's leading content and event platform with a mission to provide economic empowerment for all women. The SHE Media Partner Network represents a community of 1,500 independent publishers and 20,000+ social content creators, providing the foundation for a scalable, sustainable economic model for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

SHE Media is also the creator of innovative platforms that include: Hatch, an award-winning video series featuring Gen Z-generated content; and BlogHer's Voices of the Year, honoring powerful, culture-shifting women across industries. As part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and Scottsdale. Follow SHE Media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=NY12138&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/she-media-part-of-penske-media-corporation-pmc-chooses-taboola-as-its-exclusive-content-recommendations-provider-301313552.html

SOURCE Taboola

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY12138&Transmission_Id=202106160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY12138&DateId=20210616
