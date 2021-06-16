LendingClub to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat hosted by BofA Securities on June 18

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Scott Sanborn and its Chief Financial Officer Tom Casey will join Ebrahim H. Poonawala, Head of U.S. Mid-cap banks and Canadian banks research, for a virtual fireside chat hosted by BofA Securities on June 18 at 11:00 am EST.

The conversation is part of the "Fintech Fridays" series hosted by BoA Securities that engages institutions (banks, fintechs, VCs, regulators) and other leading industry experts to share their perspective on digital innovation within the financial services industry.

Webcast information

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/webinars/id0487wz.cfm. Registration is required.

Replay

An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the News & Market Data menu in Events & Presentations.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements made during the fireside chat, including statements regarding LendingClub's growth, economics and strategy, will be "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in LendingClub's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. LendingClub may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. LendingClub does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

