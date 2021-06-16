Mantaro Silver Corp. Appoints Donna Humphreys as Vice-President Corporate Development and as a Member of the Board of Directors

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (TSXV: MSLV) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Donna Humphreys as Vice President of Corporate Development and as a member of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Christopher Wilson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mantaro, comments, "The board of Mantaro are delighted to welcome Donna to the Company. Donna is a creative thinker who has a robust understanding of the Junior exploration sector, significant experience in investor relations and corporate development, and a solid understanding of corporate governance and securities regulation."

Over the past 20 years, Donna has held positions with a number of Canadian-listed junior mining companies, covering Investor relations and corporate development. These positions have focused on shareholder communications, marketing and stakeholder relations. Donna is currently working in the finance industry as a Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development where she has realized, established and launched a successful Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Dr. Wilson further comments, "Donna was an early advocate of for women in the mining industry. She has organized educational workshops for female investors in the mining space — including 'The Hard Assets Mining Conference'. This provided a platform for woman to improve their industry knowledge and better understand investment opportunities in a focused setting. Mantaro is proud to fully support Donna in such initiatives and furthering these efforts in the future."

Mantaro also announces that it has granted Ms. Humphreys options to purchase 250,000 common shares at a price of $0.49 for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Mantaro Silver Corp.

Mantaro Silver Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

