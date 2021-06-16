Dow recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded organizations in the U.S.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named a 2021 honoree and the Materials Sector leader of The+Civic+50 by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization committed to inspiring, equipping, and engaging people to take action to change their communities and the world.

“Our purpose is simple: to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and in collaboration with our partners,” said Howard Ungerleider, Dow president and CFO and chair of the Dow Company Foundation. “Achieving this purpose is a responsibility we take very seriously and Dow’s placement on The Civic 50 is a recognition of our progress. It also motivates us to do even better, as it allows us to be measured among the best.”

The Civic 50 provides a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and within their organizations. The honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources; integration across business functions; institutionalization through policies and systems; and impact measurement.

Throughout 2020, Dow contributed to sustainable communities by supporting strategic investments to address the world’s most pressing challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, unprecedented weather events, and systemic racism and inequality, among others. Learn+more+about+Dow%26rsquo%3Bs+social+impact.

“Through social investments, shared purpose and meaningful engagement, we collaborate across the globe to build more sustainable and resilient communities where we live and work,” said Nancy Lamb, president of the Dow Company Foundation and director of Dow’s global citizenship. “Aligned to our ambition, our global citizenship strategy seeks to apply our innovative technology, employee expertise and volunteer service, and culture of inclusion to generate positive social impact.”

“Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities,” said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. “We thank Dow for their commitment to building community resiliency and their investments that deliver social impact across the world.”

Since it was launched in 2012, The Civic 50 has provided a roadmap for good corporate citizenship and showcases how committed companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the center of their business. The survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow %40DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it’s needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

