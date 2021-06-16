Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Servant Rehab

Knoxville, Tennessee, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HITC”) is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Servant Rehab (Servant). Servant will begin integrating their on-site rehabilitative therapy services with HITC's SafeSpace™ with AI Vision™ fall detection systems. The collaboration delivers first-of-its-kind, AI-driven, professional fall prevention and rehabilitation therapy for senior living.



"For 20 years Servant's mission has been to provide in-residence personalized therapy to seniors in assisted living, independent living, and memory care," says Damien Luce, CEO of Servant Rehab. "Working together with the community we develop strategies to reduce falls and injuries by creating safe environments to help maintain and improve resident independence."

Scott Boruff, CEO of HITC, explains why he chose Servant to partner with, "I saw Servant as a unique therapy provider built on a culture of service to others. Despite already having a pre-existing tried-and-true therapy practice, Servant instantly saw the potential of adapting their therapy model and protocols, based on insights into gait analysis and fall risk predictive analytics from our AI Vision™ technology.”

"I was blown away when I saw the potential of the AI they have developed," said Robert Sawicki, Director of Therapy for Servant Rehab. "I was instantly on-board. I could immediately see how the HITC AI positional analysis visualizations had the potential to provide metrics on the resident's gait and posture that I had never had before. And because the data is obtained candidly and slowly over time using many samples, it will be much more accurate than the clinical observational techniques I currently use. The partnership will enable me to provide feedback to train their AI and improve their analytics which will, in turn, give me the ability to provide more effective therapy than ever before possible to my patients."

Ken Greenwood, Chief Technology Officer at HITC explains the technical approach, "I am designing the AI to generate therapeutic-centric reports over time and draw a 3D representation of the gait and posture of each resident for Servant's analysis. Servant will remotely log in and analyze the model and provide feedback to the AI, continually training and improving it to alert us to a resident's physical condition which increases the likelihood of a fall. After that training, the AI will generate alerts to Servant who will then proactively address the identified conditions by implementing a therapeutic program targeted at improving the senior's stability, thus creating a highly effective AI-driven preventative therapy workflow. This is an AI-driven therapeutic approach unique to HITC, which I believe provides a standard of care that is not possible any other way."

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HITC) is focused on developing effective, non-intrusive, resident monitoring technologies for senior living communities. Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getHITC.com.

About Servant Rehab

Servant Rehab makes a positive difference by delivering comprehensive compassionate care. Our passionate commitment to excellence creates loyal customers and cultivates the best working environment for the communities we serve. Servant Rehab offers physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. More information on Servant Rehab can be found at servantreh a b.com .

