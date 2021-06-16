TEGNA Named One of the Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by The Civic 50 for Second Consecutive Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TEGNA Named One of the Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by The Civic 50 for Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)today announced that ithas been named a 2021 honoree of The+Civic+50by Points of Light, marking the Company’s second consecutive year on the list. The Civic 50 honors the most community-minded companies in the United States. As an honoree, TEGNA demonstrates a national standard for social responsibility and driving social impact.

“The critical role local broadcast television plays in the communities we serve was more apparent than ever during 2020. Our people and stations helped meet the unprecedented challenges our communities faced due to the coronavirus pandemic, helping to raise $65 million for relief efforts,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “When the racial justice crisis threatened to create deeper divides, our stations facilitated honest, inclusive conversations to begin the process of healing and change within our communities. The movement for racial and social justice and equality in 2020 also caused us to look inward as a company and take proactive steps to meet our long-term goal of making TEGNA as diverse as the communities we serve.”

Building on 2020 efforts, the TEGNA Foundation today announced it has awarded 96 local Community+Grants in 28 markets in partnership with local stations and nine Media+Grants in the first-of-two rounds of 2021 grants. A summary of all TEGNA Foundation 2021 grant awards is available+here.

Many of this year’s grants are aimed at alleviating community concerns made more urgent by the impacts of the pandemic – hunger, housing insecurity, childcare, programs for at-risk youth, etc. – and almost 14% (13) are for direct COVID-19 community relief efforts.

The majority of Round 1 TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the following UN Sustainable Development Goal areas: Good Health and Well-Being (32%); Quality Education (24%); and Zero Hunger (24%). Other UN SDG goals supported are: No Poverty (7%); Reduced Inequality (6%); Decent Work and Economic Growth (4%); Life Below Water (1%); Peace and Justice and Strong Institutions (1%).

Within these categories, several causes stand out as areas particularly significant to the communities where TEGNA does business, including:

  • KGW8 (Portland): A grant to the Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center Inc. to support the project “The Kitchen,” a commercial kitchen, culinary academy and learning space in East Portland that will provide job training and entrepreneurship opportunities (including childcare) to the Black community.
  • WXIA%2F11Alive+%26amp%3B+MyAtlTV (Atlanta): Four grants to support programming aimed at reducing inequality in the region: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Georgia Justice Project, YWCA and Points of Light Foundation.
  • KSDK5 (St. Louis): Four grants that are part of the Project 5 Community Series focused on making the region a better community: Dream Builders for Equity, Ethical Society of Police Charitable Foundation, FamilyForward and Mathew’s Dickey Boys & Girls Club.

TEGNA Community Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. Stations also amplify the impact of the TEGNA Foundation’s charitable contributions through reporting and employee volunteerism.

In addition, a key role of the TEGNA Foundation is investing in the future of the media industry through the support of several journalism education and professional development programs each year. This year’s Round 1 Media Grant recipients include the following organizations and projects:

More information about TEGNA’s Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and reporting can be found in our 2020+Social+Responsibility+Highlights report. To learn more and/or apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant or a Media Grant, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tegnafoundation.org%2F.

About TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Through its programs, TEGNA Foundation helps to improve lives in the communities served by TEGNA Inc., invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. For more information visit www.TEGNAFoundation.org.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210616005593r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005593/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment