Leasys and Helbiz Together for Sustainable Mobility

A collaboration is born between the international company Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), which recently acquired MiMoto Smart Mobility S.r.l, the Italian leader in the scooter sharing market, alongside Leasys, a subsidiary of FCA Bank, a leader in long-term rental and mobility in Italy and one of the main operators in Europe.

The Leasys relationship supports the micro-mobility of Helbiz, and aims to become increasingly integrated. Following the closing of the acquisition which is expected to be completed in August 2021, Helbiz will be listed on the Nasdaq in New York. As a result, Helbiz will become the first micro-mobility company to be listed globally.

The new partnership is destined to revolutionize the future of urban mobility, and not just from an operational point of view. This collaboration falls within an extremely innovative financial agreement.

Helbiz and Leasys have signed an agreement that activates a line of credit for Helbiz micro-mobility sharing.

It offers a consolidation of the business model of Helbiz's target market, is marked by rapid yet solid growth thanks to the structuring of solid processes as regards regulations, economic flows and supporting legislation. This has allowed access to an innovative source of financing through a dedicated line of credit, which speaks to the progressive success of the micro-mobility model of Helbiz, supported both by the increase in the number of licenses in cities and the strong growth of its fleet.

The basis of this collaboration is a shared vision of urban inter-mobility that is innovative and environmentally friendly. In addition to being united by the financial agreement, Leasys and Helbiz will work together on a project entirely dedicated to electric mobility that will aim to weave a common thread between the rental experience and the last mile of the electric scooter.

The companies are linked by their significant experience in the field of mobility and a commitment to promote increasingly sustainable and flexible mobility, which also supports the public service.

Alberto Grippo, CEO of Leasys SpA, added, "The partnership just signed with Helbiz is part of a series of strategic initiatives in the process of promotion of sustainable mobility initiated by Leasys, traveling a completely electric path together with the use of scooters, combining the needs of urban mobility with respect for the environment."

Giulio Profumo, Chief Financial Officer of Helbiz Inc., said, "To meet Helbiz's expansion needs, we have created a new asset-backed financing formula with Leasys for the purchase of last generation scooters. Although we are still in the building stage, our business model is proving to be on the route to profitability, and allows us to better plan both the purchase of new fleets of vehicles and their amortization period. With this line of credit, we can accelerate our growth both geographically and in terms of services, and make payments in installments over time."

Specializing in rental solutions at 360 degrees "from a minute to a lifetime", Leasys, a subsidiary of FCA Bank, has confirmed itself as the market leader in Italy in long-term rental in 2019 and 2020, and amongst the biggest operators in Europe. With the gradual reopening of the country, its goal is to give new life to the sector by offering integrated and efficient mobility that is best able to adapt to the needs of individuals, freelancers and companies.

Helbiz is the first company in Italy to invest heavily in micro-electric mobility. With business seeing continuous expansion and growth, Helbiz is on track to double its volumes in the coming years at both national and international levels. Helbiz is present in Italy with its fully electric sharing service in approximately 20 cities, including Rome, Milan and Turin, in addition to many in the United States, including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington and Miami. Helbiz has an entire proprietary IT department, and is the only company to have a full fleet of electric scooters, electric bicycles and electric mopeds.

Leasys

Leasys is a company founded in September 2001: it is a Stellantis brand and subsidiary of FCA Bank, an equal joint venture between Stellantis (Jeep, Chrysler, Ram, Dodge, etc) and Crédit Agricole. Leasys offers a complete and innovative system of mobility services to individuals, professionals, and businesses of all sizes, from short/medium and long-term rentals to LeasysGO! or peer-to-peer car sharing through the U Go and I-Link platforms. It launched the first car subscription in Italy at the end of 2019 with Leasys CarCloud. With the Clickar brand, it is now amongst the first Italian and European companies involved in the online and offline sale of used company cars to individuals, professionals, and companies. With its headquarters in Italy, Leasys has started a process of internationalization from 2017 by opening several offices in Europe. It operates in Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Denmark, Greece and Poland, managing a fleet that will reach over 400,000 units by the end of 2021. In June 2019, it inaugurated Leasys Mobility Stores, a network of physical points of sale located throughout Italy. In the stores, which are currently also in France, customers can have access to all of the mobility services provided by Leasys. They will soon be available in the other European countries where the company operates. With the launch of the first fully electric mobility store at Turin Caselle Airport, Leasys is preparing to become a reference operator for sustainable mobility. The electrification project will also continue throughout 2021 in the European countries where Leasys operates. For more information: www.leasys.com

HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Milan, Richmond and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz announced on February 8, 2021 it has entered into a merger agreement with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) ("GreenVision") a SPAC, which, upon closing, will result in Helbiz becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq.

GREENVISION

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

