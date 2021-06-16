Logo
Kane Biotech launches 2021 business update series

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Premiere episode “The Fundamentals” available now

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE; KNBIF), (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), goes live today with the first of a 5-part “2021 business update” video series. Meant to offer investors and other stakeholders bite-sized explainers that discuss and layout the strategies and differentiators for each of Kane’s three strategic pillars: OTC or consumer products, animal health, and wound care.

Episode 1 – “The Fundamentals” features conversations with Marc Edwards, CEO and Gordon Guay, PhD, Kane’s Chief Scientific Officer. The first episode is intended to offer the viewer a sense of Kane’s market opportunity and how it is differentiating itself in its quest to solve the biofilm problem behind the various health, environmental and societal conditions that other businesses or communities are trying to solve.

Episode 2 – Consumer Products, or Charting new territory with DermaKBTM hair products and scalp therapies. Kane’s Director of Marketing, Wendy Nachtigall, tells us about recent oversubscribed consumer trials providing optimism in the potential for a commercial partnership.

Episode 3 – Get an overview and update on STEM Animal Health, Kane’s joint venture with UK-based Animalcare. The discussion will include STEM’s CEO, Kevin Cole. Learn how our innovation in oral care for dogs and cats is creating new market opportunities across several complementary categories in this $150 billion market.

Episode 4 – Ray Dupuis, CFO, explains how innovation across each business segment is being funded – whether managing the cash burn to run the business or through the ongoing identification of potential sources to secure interest-free loans and grants from public sector innovation or science funds.

Episode 5 – Before wrapping up the series with a summary of Kane’s strategic objectives and direction for the upcoming 3-5 years, Marc Edwards, CEO speaks to the last of Kane’s pillars and perhaps the largest one from a dollar and market standpoint - wound care. Learn about Kane’s progress in this business segment as well as the endorsement and support it is receiving from the US Department of Defense and, in Canada, the Western Economic Diversification Business Scale-up and Productivity program.

Watch Episode 1 “The Fundamentals” on kanebiotech.com or by clicking here and sign up to get notified as new episodes are posted every 10-15 days.

About Kane Biotech
Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (54 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactive+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com, or contact:
Marc EdwardsRay DupuisLorne Gorber
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial OfficerInvestor Relations
Kane Biotech IncKane Biotech IncKane Biotech Inc.
[email protected][email protected][email protected]
+1 (514) 910-6991+1 (204) 298-2200

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

