Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management %28CEM%29, today announced the company won a 2021+Platinum+Govies+Government+Security+Award for its software solutions. Security Today magazine, the preeminent editorial website for the security industry, presented the award to Everbridge in the Security & Risk Intelligence category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005604/en/

Everbridge Wins 2021 Platinum Govies Award from Security Today Magazine in the Security & Risk Intelligence Category (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic had very little effect upon product development and deployment in the government security sector,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief, Security+Todaymagazine. “We appreciate software providers like Everbridge who labor diligently to ensure security in the government space, including federal, state, local and Native American jurisdictions.”

Digitally transforming how organizations manage, respond to, and mitigate a crisis, as well as protecting revenue while improving cost efficiencies, Critical+Event+Management+%28CEM%29 represents a ‘must have’ set of standards and best practices that forward-looking CEOs, boards and government agencies increasingly incorporate into how they manage operational risk from unplanned events.

“With the rising challenges and opportunities associated with the Future of Work, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and 5G, Everbridge provides the most comprehensive suite of software solutions for digitally transforming how organizations can help save lives and keep their physical and digital operations running through one unified platform,” said Ajay Nigam, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge. “We are honored to receive the 2021 Platinum Govies Government Security Award for our work in helping customers ensure organizational resilience in a post-pandemic world.”

An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries in the 2021 categories and named Platinum and Gold winners using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity, and Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability.

The Security Today award follows several other notable accolades for the company. Everbridge recently earned the distinction of a 2021 “Great+Place+To+Work” in the United States. Based on employee feedback, the company gained recognition for the second consecutive year for its culture, mission, and leadership by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The award builds on recent recognition of Everbridge’s culture, including four 2021 Comparably Awards measuring employee sentiment and satisfaction as well as Boston%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Places+to+Work award. Everbridge also received two Tech Top 50 awards from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) in the categories: COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment.

Everbridge recently concluded its third virtual COVID-19%3A+Road+to+Recovery+%28R2R%29 executive summit, part of a multi-year symposium series, offering global leaders a valuable forum to exchange best practices on how to protect people and business assets; build back and grow revenue streams; increase business resiliency; and mitigate potential threats like IT outages, cyber-attacks, natural disasters, and many other critical events. Its May symposium featured keynote addresses from world leaders including the 42%3Csup%3End%3C%2Fsup%3E+President+of+the+United+States+Bill+Clinton, former United+States+Secretary+of+State+Dr.+Madeleine+K.+Albright, industry icons such as Chairman+%26amp%3B+Editor-In-Chief+of+Forbes+Media+Steve+Forbes, as well as Dr.+Tedros+Adhanom+Ghebreyesus%2C+Director-General+of+the+World+Health+Organization+%28WHO%29,who provided a ‘special guest’ address.

About Everbridge

Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyberattacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,700 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005604/en/