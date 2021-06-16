Logo
CenterWell Senior Primary Care to Open Four Senior-Focused Care Centers in South Louisiana

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open four new senior-focused care centers in South Louisiana by early 2022, giving seniors in Denham Springs, Hammond, Covington, Slidell and surrounding areas access to CenterWell’s personalized, care-team approach to healthcare.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country, delivering care to approximately 57,000 patients in its more than 65 centers, with continuous growth plans. CenterWell opened 15 new centers in the past year, and up to 20 are expected to open this year.

“We do things a little differently from the traditional primary-care center,” said Brienne Loy, M.D., primary care Regional Medical Director for Louisiana. “Rather than a transactional model of healthcare, in which a healthcare professional treats one specific condition, we take a more holistic view, in which we assess all of the patient’s needs, including their emotional wellbeing, their access to food and transportation and other factors that can affect their health. Then we develop a plan to address each of those needs.”

Each new CenterWell Senior Primary Care location in South Louisiana will be staffed by board-certified physicians and nurses, and patients will have access to clinical pharmacists, behavioral health specialists and social workers, who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. CenterWell is planning to hire approximately 30 employees overall, and all positions offer competitive salaries and benefits.

New centers scheduled to open between September and December include these locations:

Covington
66 Park Place
Covington, LA 70433

Denham Springs
2314 S. Range Avenue
Denham Springs, LA 70726

Hammond
2240 W Thomas Street
Hammond, LA 70471

A fourth area center is planned for Slidell in early 2022, with an address to be announced later.

The new CenterWell facilities are looking to fill the following positions as soon as possible with qualified candidates.

  • Area Medical Director
  • Primary Care Physicians
  • Physicians Nurse Practitioner or Physicians Assistants
  • Medical Assistant
  • RN Care Coaches
  • Certified Coders
  • Front Office Medical Record Clerks
  • Referral Coordinators

To learn more about employment opportunities or to apply for positions, visit the CenterWell career site at PatientFocusedCareers.com.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is a payer-agnostic and wholly-independent subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.centerwellprimarycare.com%2F.

About CenterWell Senior Primary Care

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is the new brand for a primary care medical group practice with centers open or opening in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care for members of Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare beneficiaries and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at the centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. Learn more at CenterWell+Senior+Primary+Care.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210616005181r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005181/en/

