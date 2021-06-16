Logo
Intel Forms Government Affairs Advisory Committee

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

What’s New: Intel Corporation today announced a newly formed government affairs advisory committee to provide a range of perspectives to Intel leaders on global governmental and political matters. The committee brings a unique combination of skills, experiences and perspectives from around the world as Intel and the technology and semiconductor industries address a surging demand for semiconductors, the impact of worldwide chip shortages and the importance of public-private partnerships to ensuring a healthy, balanced global semiconductor manufacturing supply chain.

“The eight distinguished members of our new advisory committee bring decades of combined global government and business experiences, and valuable perspectives from outside Intel’s walls. Their insights will help Intel navigate growing complexities in today’s world of social challenges, pandemics and global semiconductor shortages as we stay true to our mission of breakthrough technology improving the lives of every human on the planet.”
–Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO

Why It Matters: In this new era of innovation and expanding opportunity for Intel, advisory committee members will provide valuable advice and perspective as the company executes on Intel’s products, platforms and IDM+2.0+strategy. Eight committee advisors bring a variety of talent and experience to Intel in the form of global government and business leadership with expertise across the U.S., the EU and China. The group will provide Intel's leadership and board of directors with international viewpoints on pivotal areas of the company’s strategy as it navigates the global geopolitical landscape and rapidly innovates to meet customer priorities, including the sustained need for expanded semiconductor manufacturing capacity around the world.

Government affairs committee advisors include:

  • Gregory D. Smith (Chair) serves on Intel’s board of directors and is the executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer at Boeing Co.
  • Jon Huntsman (Vice Chair) is vice chair of policy at Ford Motor Co. He has previously served in roles as the U.S. ambassador to Russia, China, and Singapore, and as the governor of Utah.
  • Erich Clementi is deputy chairman of the supervisory board of E.ON. He served as IBM’s senior vice president of global markets and chairman of IBM Europe.
  • Michèle Flournoy is co-founder and managing partner of WestExec Advisors and former co-founder and CEO of the Center for a New American Security, where she currently serves as chair of the board of directors. She previously served as the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy.
  • Fred Kempe is president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. Previously, he was an editor and reporter at The Wall Street Journal, including running global editorial operations in Europe and the Middle East.
  • Robert M. Kimmitt is senior international counsel at the law firm of WilmerHale. He previously served as the deputy secretary of the U.S. Treasury and U.S. ambassador to Germany.
  • Janet Napolitano is a professor of public policy and founder and faculty director of the Center for Security in Politics at the University of California, Berkeley. She has served as U.S. secretary of Homeland Security and governor of Arizona.
  • Yuanqing Yang is chairman and CEO of Lenovo Group. He joined the Lenovo Group in 1989 and has played a key role in Lenovo’s transformation into a diversified $60 billion global technology solutions provider operating in 180 markets around the world.

The government affairs advisory committee will meet three times annually. Steven Rodgers, Intel’s general counsel, will serve as the committee’s executive manager.

Intel will continue to recruit members to the committee to include additional perspectives and expertise.

More Context: Government+Affairs+Advisory+Committee+Member+Bios

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

