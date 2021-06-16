Logo
Northern Trust Strengthens South Florida Wealth Management Team

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Northern Trust, a leading provider of financial services for institutions and affluent individuals, announced today that Carlos J. Arrizurieta has joined the company as a Senior Managing Director based in Miami, Florida. He will lead a team of seasoned multi-disciplinary professionals who are focused on serving ultra-high net worth individuals and families, and the advisors who serve them within the South Florida market. He will report to Alexander P. Adams, South Florida President at Northern Trust.

“We are pleased to welcome Carlos. He is an industry veteran who will leverage his extensive connectivity in South Florida to elevate our wealth management team and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients,” said Adams.

Arrizurieta brings over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Northern Trust, he was a Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Private Bank and also held roles at Deutsche Bank and Citi Private Bank. Arrizurieta earned his Masters and Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Miami. He holds a Certified Financial Planner designation and a Series 7 and 66 license.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $355.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of $14.8 trillion, and assets under management of $1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our+website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global+and+regulatory+information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005167/en/

