Criteo announces international partnership with Carrefour Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Criteo announces international partnership with Carrefour Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Carrefour and Criteo sign a three-year partnership

- Carrefour becomes the first food retailer in Europe to use the Criteo Retail Media technology platform, technologies and services that enable retailers to leverage their online inventory and data

- Criteo Retail Media platform to be deployed first in France

- Advertisers will be able to promote their products on all of Carrefour's digital media (website and applications) through innovative solutions that are 100% integrated into the shopper journey

- The partnership also includes a deployment in 8 other integrated countries of the Carrefour Group

PR Newswire

PARIS, June 16, 2021

PARIS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, announced today that it has signed a three-year partnership with Carrefour Group, one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour becomes the first European food retailer to use Criteo's new programmatic platform for retail media allowing Carrefour to market its inventories. This solution is a cornerstone of Criteo's transformational strategy to cement its leadership in the Commerce Media space. Criteo's solutions will be offered to Carrefour's suppliers as part of its new service, Carrefour Links, announced on Tuesday, June 15 at a joint press conference.

Criteo_Logo.jpg

The agreement includes the deployment of the Criteo Retail Media platform in 9 key countries1 for the Carrefour Group, starting with France where Criteo will be in charge of the exclusive commercialization of Retail Media inventory to advertisers and agencies.

Retail media has become an essential component of growth for advertisers and retailers. To meet these challenges, Carrefour and Criteo are joining forces to offer the most relevant and effective tools for consumers and advertisers, based on a pioneering technology designed for retail media and its associated services. This partnership takes the full measure of the challenges of e-commerce.

Thanks to this partnership and Carrefour's customer knowledge, brands will have self-service access to targeting based on shopping behavior and will be able to reach and engage their consumers through innovative native advertising formats, 100% integrated into the shopping experience. Advertisers will be able to control, in real time, the delivery of their advertising campaigns and track their performance, notably through enriched reports reconciling online and in-store data.

"In terms of e-commerce, we reached a milestone in 2020: our online sales increased by 70%. To further capitalize on this progress, we were looking for a cutting-edge technology created for the specificities of retail media, as well as a business partner able to meet our growth ambitions," explains Elodie Perthuisot, Executive Director E-commerce Data and Digital Transformation at Carrefour Group. "Thanks to its platform, designed for retail media, and its complete range of services, Criteo Retail Media is a unique solution in the industry that works in accordance with our customers' privacy and applicable regulations. We are confident that this partnership will allow us and our partner brands to continue to engage our customers with personalized and relevant experiences across all of our e-commerce channels. "

"We are delighted that Carrefour Group has placed its trust in Criteo's Retail Media solutions and we are proud to count it among our largest clients worldwide," comments Geoffroy Martin, EVP & General Manager, Growth Portfolio at Criteo. "This partnership illustrates Criteo's ambition and expertise in technology and confirms our vision of retail media solutions as a key component of our Commerce Media strategy, which is essential to the future of advertising and central to the growth of e-commerce. Our solutions are designed to be service-oriented, with brands increasing their product visibility on digital shelves and consumers benefiting from contextualized offers that drive their shopping journey."

Launched in 2020, Criteo's Retail Media platform is already proving popular with the largest players in the U.S. e-commerce market. The platform provides brands with self-service access to Criteo's retail media solutions, full audience targeting and advanced campaign reporting in a completely transparent manner.

About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

About the Carrefour Group
With a multi-format network of some 13,000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. The Group recorded revenue of €78.6 billion in 2020. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, no matter where they are.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

Contacts presse Criteo


Aline Dubucq : [email protected] / 06 37 98 20 29


Agence PPR : [email protected]




Contacts presse Carrefour


Investors relation

Sébastien Valentin, Anthony Guglielmo et Antoine Parison

Tél : +33 (0)1 64 50 79 81

Shareholders relations

Tél : 0 805 902 902 (n° vert en France)

Communication Group

Tél : +33 (0)1 58 47 88 80

1 France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina and Taïwan

favicon.png?sn=NY12224&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criteo-announces-international-partnership-with-carrefour-group-301313784.html

SOURCE Criteo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY12224&Transmission_Id=202106160925PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY12224&DateId=20210616
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment