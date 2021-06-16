Envestnet | Yodlee Partners with Snowflake for Expanded Access of Data Analytics Tools

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services announced today it is collaborating with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to provide the availability of its industry-leading data analytics on Snowflake Data Marketplace, making the product easy to find, simple to purchase, and more easily integrated into financial solutions.

Envestnet | Yodlee's data analytics products will immediately be offered on the Snowflake Data Marketplace enabling innovators and businesses to seamlessly receive a wide-range of data analytics, such as investment management and corporate planning insights. For example, Envestnet | Yodlee's data analytics enable decision-makers to make confident choices with thorough insights into key market drivers such as competitive landscapes, customer brand affinity, and consumer spending trends.

"Envestnet | Yodlee's strategic insights receive yet another simplified access point through Snowflake," said Bill Parsons, Group President of Data Analytics, Envestnet | Yodlee. "Our team is constantly striving to make integration of our data analytics easier for those who need insights quickly and accurately. Snowflake Data Marketplace allows us to bring our data analytics products and solutions to a key channel that is meeting the need for these types of important services."

"Teaming up with Envestnet | Yodlee can give Snowflake customers increased access to unique and timely consumer spending trends and income analytics," said Matt Glickman, VP of Customer Product Strategy, Financial Services at Snowflake. "Envestnet | Yodlee's data analytics can allow a range of diverse businesses to leverage market trends, identify key business drivers, act on growth opportunities, and mitigate risk. With the flexibility of Snowflake Data Marketplace, customers can implement Envestnet | Yodlee's data analytics into their decision-making processes easily and quickly."

Snowflake users can access Envestnet | Yodlee Data Analytics directly via Snowflake Data Marketplace now. More information is available here.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors and more than 5,200 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet | Yodlee, please visit www.yodlee.com , subscribe to our blog , and follow us on Twitter ( @Yodlee ) and LinkedIn .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envestnet--yodlee-partners-with-snowflake-for-expanded-access-of-data-analytics-tools-301313765.html

SOURCE Envestnet | Yodlee