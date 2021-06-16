Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Investigation

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Koninklijke Philips ("Philips" or "the Company") (NYSE: PHG).

The investigation concerns whether Philips and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 14, 2021, Philips issued a voluntary recall of some of its sleep and respiratory care devices due to health concerns. The product recall applies to Philip's Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP) and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices as well as its mechanical ventilators, due to the sound reduction foam used in these devices. Philips said that the foam can degenerate and release dangerous elements that if inhaled can cause inflammation, irritation, headaches or even cancer. Following this news, Philips stock dropped 3.98% that same day, thereby damaging investors.

