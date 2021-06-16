SuperCom Executes California Project Valued at up to $4 million

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has executed its contract won through the Company's fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), valued at up to $4 million. The project is expected to launch in July 2021.

SuperCom, through its IoT Tracking division, will provide juvenile programming and rehabilitative services to one of the counties in central valley California. The project is valued at up to $4 million over a 5-year period, including an initial 2-year term with three optional one-year extensions, generating annual revenues of approximately $800 thousand.

"We are excited to launch another project in this county, a testament to the good work we have been doing here for years. In anticipation of the upcoming launch, we are actively recruiting and planning as we work closely with this county to ensure a successful implementation. As more governmental agencies see the value of our technology solutions and services offerings, we hope to see continued momentum in this market," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http://

About Leaders in Community Alternatives, Inc. (LCA)

LCA is one of California's leading private criminal justice organizations, providing community-based services and electronic monitoring programs to government agencies for more than 28 years. LCA's treatment services are evidence-based and built on best practices designed to break the cycle of recidivism. LCA offers a holistic approach with programs addressing cognitive and behavioral issues and alcohol and substance abuse. Geared towards individuals involved in cases with criminal and family courts, LCA offers proven solutions for governmental institutions across California in addressing realignment strategies and plans.

LCA's website: http://www.lcaservices.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release

